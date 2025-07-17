Amanda Hill, J.D., Recognized By Best Lawyers And Austin Monthly Magazine As A Top Attorney

Hill is the founder of Austin-based Hill Health Law Group and Guard My Practice, a national video platform that helps physicians navigate the complexities of healthcare law

AUSTIN, Texas, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amanda Hill, J.D. , founder of Austin, Texas-based Hill Health Law Group (HHLG), was recently named a 2025 Top Attorney by Austin Monthly magazine and a Best Lawyer by The Best Lawyers in America®.

HHLG provides physicians with legal guidance on navigating the complex landscape of healthcare law. Through proactive legal strategies and practical solutions to key issues, such as contract negotiations and employment matters, HHLG provides expert counsel that safeguards physicians' practices and careers.

Using an online survey, Austin Monthly solicits peer nominations from attorneys in the Austin area, asking them to nominate up to three attorneys per practice area whom they would trust with the legal care of themselves or their family. The Best Lawyers in America® also includes a nomination and peer-review process, in which nominees are placed onto a voting ballot and sent to their peers based on practice area and metro area.

"It is an incredible honor to be recognized by my peers as a top healthcare lawyer, and I thank all those who nominated and voted for me," says Hill . "Physicians dedicate themselves to providing care to their patients, and as a healthcare lawyer, I am committed to giving them that same level of service so that they can reduce business risks and get back to what matters most – patient care."

Known as "The Doctor's Lawyer," Hill is also the founder of Guard My Practice . This innovative video-based platform offers medical doctors a comprehensive range of legal-focused business and operational guidance. Launched in 2020, Guard My Practice's subscription-based content provides expert insights into some of the most critical business topics for doctors, including contract negotiations, business advisory services, risk management, physician burnout, and strategies for fostering deeper patient relationships.

Hill has been practicing healthcare law for over 20 years. She received a bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University and a law degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

About Amanda Hill, J.D., founder of Hill Health Law Group and Guard My Practice

Amanda B. Hill, J.D. is the owner and founder of Hill Health Law Group , where she brings nearly 25 years of healthcare law expertise to her clients. Before establishing her law group, Amanda worked for the US Government in defending large hospitals before becoming General Counsel for a large multi-specialty group and a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) in Austin, Texas.

At Hill Health Law Group, Amanda is not just a legal professional, but a trusted advisor to physicians. She navigates them through the intricate legal landscape of healthcare law, enabling them to steer clear of potential pitfalls, secure their professional futures, and devote more of their energy to patient care. Her services encompass proactive legal strategies and practical solutions on key issues, such as contract negotiations, employment matters, and practice acquisitions or sales.

Amanda is the author of the Fraud and Abuse Manual and Build Your Compliance Plan for the Texas Medical Association. In 2020, Amanda launched Guard My Practice , a video platform that expands her guidance to physicians across the US looking for expert legal insight into topics including contract negotiations, physician burnout, and how to have deeper relationships with patients and staff.

Amanda received a bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University and a law degree from the Texas Tech University School of Law.

