POWER SLAP AND GORILLA LIFESTYLE LAUNCH INDUSTRY-FIRST MULTI-YEAR MARKETING PARTNERSHIP

Following a soft launch at Power Slap's event in Las Vegas, the partnership officially kicks off on Friday July 18 at Xavier University's Convocation Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets are available on AXS.

Proudly made in the USA, Gorilla Elixir delivers a new way to enjoy adult beverages with a delicious, functional buzz minus the alcohol and hangover. As people continue to turn away from alcohol, Gorilla Elixir offers something smarter, cleaner, and purpose-built for the modern lifestyle. Designed for individuals looking to unwind without compromise, Gorilla Elixir blends premium ingredients with feel-good effects in a ready-to-drink format that pairs perfectly with high-energy entertainment.

Gorilla Elixir is breaking new ground as one of the first partnerships in this category in professional sports. Through this exclusive partnership, Gorilla Elixir branding will be integrated across all U.S. Power Slap events, including on-mat and LED table placement, broadcast features, and social media highlights such as the "Gorilla Elixir Feel Good Moment of the Night." Fans will also experience the brand through in-venue activations and sweepstakes.

"Elixir delivers premium products that align with the bold, next-generation energy of Power Slap," said Frank Lamicella, CEO of Power Slap. "Our platform is the ideal launchpad for a brand like Elixir – we're both about pushing boundaries and connecting with fans in new, unforgettable ways."

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Power Slap – a disruptive force in combat sports that, like us, is shaking up its industry," said Karan Raina, CEO of Gorilla Lifestyle. "Gorilla Lifestyle's Elixir is redefining how people experience social drinking by offering a booze-free buzz that still delivers the vibe. This partnership is a major milestone not just for us, but for the future of alternative beverages, including brand partnerships in professional sports. We're proud to stand alongside Power Slap in delivering bold, high-energy experiences to fans everywhere."

Additional information on Power Slap can be found on the official Power Slap website at PowerSlap.

About Power Slap

Power Slap is the world's premier slap fighting promotion, regulated and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, and other athletic commissions across the United States. Power Slap was founded by Dana White, Lorenzo Fertitta and Craig Piligian, in partnership with Ultimate Fighting Championship. Power Slap airs exclusively across the globe on YouTube.

About Gorilla THC Beverages

Gorilla THC Beverages is redefining the way people drink with a bold lineup of THC-infused beverages that offer a booze free buzz. Our flagship product, Elixir, delivers a smooth, feel-good high in a ready-to-drink format, perfect for anyone looking to unwind without alcohol.

New to the lineup is Gorilla Seltzer-a crisp, zero-calorie, zero-sugar THC seltzer designed for those who want a lighter, refreshing way to enjoy the buzz, guilt-free. Whether you're chilling at home or turning up with friends, Gorilla THC Beverages are crafted to elevate your experience without the hangover. For more information, including retail locations, visit GorillaLifestyl.

