Tineco Unveils Floor One S9 Artist Series As Its Most Advanced Cleaning Innovation Yet
Key features of the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series include:
Powerful Cleaning Performance
-
DualBlock Anti-Tangle Brush Head : Dual-layer scrapers prevent hair from tangling, ensuring smooth, clog-free operation across both models
iLoop Smart Sensor : Detects messes in real time and adjusts suction power and water flow automatically for efficient, precise cleaning
HyperSteam Technology (S9 Artist Steam): Innovative boiler heats steam to 284°F to tackle stuck-on stains and grease without chemicals
Designed to Fit Your Lifestyle
-
SmoothDrive Technology : Built-in gyroscope and sensor-based drive system enables flexible steering and a 90° swivel angle for easy control
Streamlined Maneuverability : Both models feature a low center of gravity and lightweight feel for effortless use on any floor type
Triple-Sided Edge Cleaning + 180° Lay-Flat Design (S9 Artist Steam): Deep reach under furniture and alongside baseboards for whole-home precision
Dual-Sided Edge Cleaning + 180° Lay-Flat Design (S9 Artist PRO): Covers both sides of the brush head for fast, efficient cleaning around everyday obstacles
Elevated User Experience
-
Dynamic Displays : 3D Lights shift color to indicate cleaning status, with a real-time screen that guides the user through each step
LED Headlight : Illuminates hidden dust and dirt in dark corners or beneath furniture
FlashDry Self-Cleaning System (S9 Artist Steam): Automatically rinses and heat-dries internal components, keeping the unit fresh between uses
Battery Options for Every Routine :
-
S9 Artist Steam: High-capacity 7×6250mAh battery for up to 75 minutes of uninterrupted runtime
S9 Artist PRO: Lightweight 7×4000mAh system optimized for fast, powerful daily cleans
"The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series sets a new standard for what consumers can expect from smart floor washers," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "A reflection of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of floor care innovation, we increased our R&D investment by 50% to develop these products that provides an unmatched clean with minimal effort. From ease of use to sleek design, and self-cleaning capabilities, this is our most advanced lineup yet."
The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series is now available:
-
S9 Artist Steam – MSRP $999 USD – available on Amazon and Tineco
S9 Artist PRO – MSRP $899 USD – available on Amazon and Tineco
To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" tinec .
About Tineco
Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" tinec .
SOURCE TINECO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment