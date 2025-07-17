Tineco Unveils Floor One S9 Artist Series As Its Most Advanced Cleaning Innovation Yet

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Both models combine vacuuming and mopping in one streamlined design, powered by intelligent sensors and user-friendly features. The S9 Artist Steam is engineered for deep-cleaning performance, effectively replacing the need for multiple tools and harsh chemicals by combining vacuuming, mopping, and 284°F steam cleaning into an all-in-one solution, ideal for households looking for an elevated deep-cleaning experience with the sanitizing power of high-temperature steam. The S9 Artist PRO, on the other hand, is built for high-efficiency, everyday performance, offering all the smart functionality and maneuverability the Artist Series is known for in a sleek, accessible package.

Key features of the FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series include:

Powerful Cleaning Performance



DualBlock Anti-Tangle Brush Head : Dual-layer scrapers prevent hair from tangling, ensuring smooth, clog-free operation across both models

iLoop Smart Sensor : Detects messes in real time and adjusts suction power and water flow automatically for efficient, precise cleaning HyperSteam Technology (S9 Artist Steam): Innovative boiler heats steam to 284°F to tackle stuck-on stains and grease without chemicals

Designed to Fit Your Lifestyle



SmoothDrive Technology : Built-in gyroscope and sensor-based drive system enables flexible steering and a 90° swivel angle for easy control

Streamlined Maneuverability : Both models feature a low center of gravity and lightweight feel for effortless use on any floor type

Triple-Sided Edge Cleaning + 180° Lay-Flat Design (S9 Artist Steam): Deep reach under furniture and alongside baseboards for whole-home precision Dual-Sided Edge Cleaning + 180° Lay-Flat Design (S9 Artist PRO): Covers both sides of the brush head for fast, efficient cleaning around everyday obstacles

Elevated User Experience



Dynamic Displays : 3D Lights shift color to indicate cleaning status, with a real-time screen that guides the user through each step

LED Headlight : Illuminates hidden dust and dirt in dark corners or beneath furniture

FlashDry Self-Cleaning System (S9 Artist Steam): Automatically rinses and heat-dries internal components, keeping the unit fresh between uses

Battery Options for Every Routine :



S9 Artist Steam: High-capacity 7×6250mAh battery for up to 75 minutes of uninterrupted runtime S9 Artist PRO: Lightweight 7×4000mAh system optimized for fast, powerful daily cleans

"The FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series sets a new standard for what consumers can expect from smart floor washers," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "A reflection of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of floor care innovation, we increased our R&D investment by 50% to develop these products that provides an unmatched clean with minimal effort. From ease of use to sleek design, and self-cleaning capabilities, this is our most advanced lineup yet."

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Series is now available:



S9 Artist Steam – MSRP $999 USD – available on Amazon and Tineco S9 Artist PRO – MSRP $899 USD – available on Amazon and Tineco

To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" tinec .

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" tinec .

