Hily And Trejo's Donuts Debut A Date-Predicting Mystery Donut In New Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hily Dating App and Trejo's Donuts present limited-edition Mystery Donuts, each with a random filling discoverable only after the first bite. Because, just like people, these donuts' true colors start to show only when you give it a try.

Why Mystery Donuts? Because, let's be real, there's something to be said for diving into the unknown-whether it's a new match or a donut with a surprise filling. And daters actually enjoy it. A new Hily survey of 2,000 young Americans backs that up: 77% of young Americans think a first date can tell more about a person than a long period of texting back and forth, and 74% of young Americans had better connections on dates IRL than while texting before meeting.

“A Hily donut that's a mystery date? I like it. You get a little surprise, maybe something sweet, maybe something... unexpected. Just like life. We'll load 'em up with the good stuff. People love a good surprise, especially when it's delicious," says Danny Trejo.

To make things extra fun, every donut comes with a cheeky prediction about your next romantic adventure-because dating (like donuts) is full of sweet surprises.

- Silky, tart & sweet? Your next date will be the Talk of the Group Chat.

- Spicy & sweet? Get ready for a Too Hot to Handle.

- Creamy & sweet? It's a Mom-Approved Match.

“Ask anyone in a happy relationship if their partner matches what they thought they wanted-most will laugh. And yet, here they are, happy with someone they never expected. We often hear this from multiple people who found love on Hily, and it's a reminder: dating is full of surprises. Just give it a chance and have that date. Because you never know until you try!” says Julia Kolesnyk, Head of Brand & Communications at Hily.

Hily's Mystery Donuts drop at Trejo's Donuts on July 11 and will be available through July 27, exclusively offline.

About Hily

Hily (pronounced like 'highly') is a dating app designed to connect singles with new people while supporting them in remaining authentic. Short for "Hey, I Like You," it invites users to have fun and not look for a perfect match. By encouraging everyone to date as they are, Hily is breaking one of the biggest curses of online dating-feeling pressured to hide your true self. Praising self-exploration, self-acceptance, open-mindedness, and inclusivity, the app helps people put real connections first and keep competition at bay by unlocking their unique, fabulous selves. With features like icebreakers, compatibility checks, messaging, Major Crush, and zodiac synastry, Hily helps users express who they really are and connect in genuine ways.

Launched in 2017, Hily has become one of the top 5 dating apps in US app stores, with over 35 million users worldwide.

