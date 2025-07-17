Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, Nigeria Bolster Energy Cooperation

Russia, Nigeria Bolster Energy Cooperation


2025-07-17 08:36:08
(MENAFN) Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, has underscored the critical role that the alliance between Moscow and Abuja under the OPEC+ framework plays in preserving equilibrium in the international oil sector.

His comments followed a discussion with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun.

“Our joint work within OPEC+ makes a decisive contribution to ensuring the stability and predictability of the global oil market,” Novak affirmed, as cited by the Russian government's press service on Tuesday.

“The decisions taken are based on real market indicators and trends and are aimed at balancing the market in the face of economic challenges.”

Novak stressed that the unified strategies of OPEC and OPEC+ are in harmony with the enduring strategic goals of the participating nations and significantly contribute to fortifying their economic foundations.

In the course of the meeting, both parties also explored the potential for comprehensive collaboration across the entire oil and gas value chain — ranging from geological surveying to the development of oilfields.

