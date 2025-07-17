403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Nigeria Bolster Energy Cooperation
(MENAFN) Russia's Deputy Prime Minister, Alexander Novak, has underscored the critical role that the alliance between Moscow and Abuja under the OPEC+ framework plays in preserving equilibrium in the international oil sector.
His comments followed a discussion with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun.
“Our joint work within OPEC+ makes a decisive contribution to ensuring the stability and predictability of the global oil market,” Novak affirmed, as cited by the Russian government's press service on Tuesday.
“The decisions taken are based on real market indicators and trends and are aimed at balancing the market in the face of economic challenges.”
Novak stressed that the unified strategies of OPEC and OPEC+ are in harmony with the enduring strategic goals of the participating nations and significantly contribute to fortifying their economic foundations.
In the course of the meeting, both parties also explored the potential for comprehensive collaboration across the entire oil and gas value chain — ranging from geological surveying to the development of oilfields.
His comments followed a discussion with Nigeria’s Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun.
“Our joint work within OPEC+ makes a decisive contribution to ensuring the stability and predictability of the global oil market,” Novak affirmed, as cited by the Russian government's press service on Tuesday.
“The decisions taken are based on real market indicators and trends and are aimed at balancing the market in the face of economic challenges.”
Novak stressed that the unified strategies of OPEC and OPEC+ are in harmony with the enduring strategic goals of the participating nations and significantly contribute to fortifying their economic foundations.
In the course of the meeting, both parties also explored the potential for comprehensive collaboration across the entire oil and gas value chain — ranging from geological surveying to the development of oilfields.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment