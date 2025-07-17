Manisha Koirala Calls It 'Meaningful' To Share Honorary Doctorate Honour With Designer Daniel Lee
Taking to Instagram, the 'Dil Se' actress shared a heartfelt note, mentioning that the honor holds special significance as it coincides with Bradford being named the UK City of Culture for 2025. In her post, Manisha expressed her heartfelt gratitude, calling it a“huge honor.” She also acknowledged the presence of acclaimed designer Daniel Lee, Creative Director of Burberry, who was honored alongside her.
Sharing her picture, Koirala wrote,“It's a huge honor to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford - especially in the year it's been named the UK City of Culture 2025. Even more meaningful to share this recognition alongside the talented Daniel Lee, Creative Director of Burberry. Congratulations to the Class of 2025 - your journey is just beginning! HonoraryDoctorate #Bradford2025 #CityOfCulture #DanielLee #Burberry #Gratitude #classof2025.”
In the image, the actress is seen smiling as she poses with her hand on her graduation cap, radiating pride and joy. A few days ago, the 'Heeramandi' actress had shared a video from the graduation ceremony and captioned it,“Today, I received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Bradford. I stand here not as someone who came through the traditional path of education, but as someone who learned through life - through hard work, failure, resilience, and service.”
Expressing her heartfelt thanks to the University of Bradford for recognizing her contributions, Manisha wrote,“This honor means more than I can put into words. It's proof that no matter where you start, your journey matters. Thank you to the University of Bradford for seeing value in my story. Keep growing. Keep shining....”
On the work front, the 'Lajja' actress' most recent appearance was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's acclaimed web series“Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,” where she played the role of Mallikajaan.
