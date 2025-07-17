No Demobilization Until Ukraine Wins Zelensky Calls For Quality Rotations

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Verkhovna Rada during a session on the appointment of the new government. He was responding to questions from Members of Parliament. A video of the session was shared on Telegram by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrinform reports.

“Our people, our heroic soldiers, will return home when we defeat the enemy - and that enemy is Putin. There are no enemies inside our country... Our heroes deserve proper rotations,” Zelensky said.

As previously reported, in January 2025, the Ministry of Defense drafted three versions of a proposed demobilization bill. These proposals include provisions for long-term rotations or recovery periods for service members, potentially lasting from three to five months.

