No Demobilization Until Ukraine Wins Zelensky Calls For Quality Rotations
“Our people, our heroic soldiers, will return home when we defeat the enemy - and that enemy is Putin. There are no enemies inside our country... Our heroes deserve proper rotations,” Zelensky said.Read also: Zelensky : Putin afraid of U.S. – no Russian bombings during U.S. envoy's visi
As previously reported, in January 2025, the Ministry of Defense drafted three versions of a proposed demobilization bill. These proposals include provisions for long-term rotations or recovery periods for service members, potentially lasting from three to five months.
Photo: Office of the President
