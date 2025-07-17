No Demobilization Until Ukraine Wins Zelensky Calls For Quality Rotations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Verkhovna Rada during a session on the appointment of the new government. He was responding to questions from Members of Parliament. A video of the session was shared on Telegram by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Ukrinform reports.

“Our people, our heroic soldiers, will return home when we defeat the enemy - and that enemy is Putin. There are no enemies inside our country... Our heroes deserve proper rotations,” Zelensky said.

: Putin afraid of U.S. – no Russian bombings during U.S. envoy's visi

As previously reported, in January 2025, the Ministry of Defense drafted three versions of a proposed demobilization bill. These proposals include provisions for long-term rotations or recovery periods for service members, potentially lasting from three to five months.

Photo: Office of the President