H.I.G. Realty Expands Investment In Last-Mile Logistics Portfolio In France

LONDON, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired eight logistics assets in France through two separate transactions.

The fully leased assets are strategically positioned along France's Logistics Backbone and the Atlantic Arc, providing direct access to major consumer hubs and key transportation routes. With this latest acquisition, H.I.G. Realty's logistics portfolio in France now includes 14 properties, totalling over 70,000 sqm of logistics space. The portfolio also offers strong potential for capital upgrades and repositioning to achieve grade-A standards.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, stated: "The addition of these eight assets in France marks a significant step in the expansion of H.I.G. Realty's European logistics portfolio. This investment reinforces our commitment to acquiring well-located, high-quality properties in supply-constrained urban and peri-urban areas, which are critical to the evolving needs of last-mile and regional distribution networks."

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added: "We continue to see strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential in last-mile and regional logistics, particularly in France's key corridors where supply remains tight. These acquisitions reflect our conviction in the sector and our ambition to establish a leading logistics portfolio, spanning the country's most dynamic and strategic locations. We remain focused on identifying additional opportunities to grow our presence in these high-barrier markets."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:



H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig .

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital

