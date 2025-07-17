Most Cases Of Rabies In Ukraine Occur In Foxes, Dogs And Cats In H1 2025

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection in response to an inquiry from Ukrinform.

“In January-June 2025, a total of 562 unfavorable settlements were revealed with regard to rabies, which is 49 settlements less compared to 2024. At the same time, a total of 671 animals tested positive, which is 60 animals less compared to the same period last year,” the report states.

In regional terms, most unfavorable settlements were registered in the Vinnytsia (72), Cherkasy (58), and Kirovohrad (45) regions. Most cases were reported in cats (224), dogs (216), and red foxes (89).

As noted by experts, despite the current positive dynamics, the threat of the spread of the disease remains in place. The main source of the virus is wild predators: foxes (78.3% of cases diagnosed among wild animals), as well as raccoon dogs, martens and wolves.

The growing population of red foxes and wolves also complicates the fight against rabies.

Therefore, the annual two-time oral immunization of wild carnivores remains relevant for Ukraine. This approach allows for the comprehensive protection of both humans and domestic and wild animals.

In 2025, the spring immunization campaign was conducted across most of Ukraine, excluding the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson regions, and the temporarily occupied Crimea. Vaccine baits were distributed by land over an area of more than 275.9 square kilometers, with more than 6.8 thousand doses of vaccine used.

In the first half of 2025, a total of 2.43 million animals were vaccinated, which is 200,000 higher compared to the same period last year. This number included more than 1.2 million dogs and about a million cats.

Preparations for the autumn campaign are underway.

A reminder that the 2025 immunization campaign among wild animals had been the largest since the full-scale war started, covering 21 regions and the city of Kyiv.