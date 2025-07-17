403
ANC supports suspension of S-African law enforcement minister
(MENAFN) The African National Congress (ANC) has expressed its support for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to place Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave amid serious misconduct allegations, calling the move “courageous and principled.”
In a statement on Monday, the ANC praised the decision as a demonstration of the party’s commitment to fighting corruption and upholding integrity.
“We support the President’s decision to place Minister Senzo Mchunu on leave pending the outcome of the inquiry. This action reaffirms the President’s commitment to the rule of law and shows the seriousness with which the government treats allegations of corruption, regardless of who is implicated,” the statement read.
The decision follows explosive claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lt-Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who accused Mchunu of interfering in police operations, dismantling the Political Killings Task Team, and maintaining connections with criminal networks in the province.
In response, Ramaphosa not only placed Mchunu on leave but also announced the formation of a Judicial Commission of Inquiry, led by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, to investigate the allegations that have rocked South Africa’s political and law enforcement sectors.
Mchunu recently appeared before the ANC’s Integrity Commission — one of three senior ANC members currently under review by the party’s accountability structures. While the outcomes remain undisclosed, this step marks a significant development in the ANC’s efforts to address internal wrongdoing.
ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is expected to provide further clarification on the party’s stance regarding Mchunu’s future and reaffirm the expectations for ANC members facing serious allegations.
Opposition parties, including the DA, EFF, and MK Party, have criticized the move, arguing that special leave is too lenient and allows Mchunu to continue receiving his salary and benefits despite the serious accusations against him.
Nevertheless, the ANC insists that due legal process must take precedence over populist demands for immediate dismissal, reaffirming its commitment to constitutional order.
The upcoming judicial inquiry is seen as a critical test of the ANC’s resolve to confront corruption within its ranks and restore its moral credibility.
