Uzbekistan, India Explore Cooperation To Boost Coal Industry Investment

2025-07-17 05:07:41
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 17. Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology Rustam Yusupov and senior ministry officials held a meeting with a delegation led by Rupinder Brar, a representative of the Ministry of Coal of India, to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation and attracting investment in the coal sector, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the Indian side was provided with detailed information about the increased attention given to the sector in Uzbekistan in recent years, the favourable conditions being created for investors, the allocation of subsoil plots to entrepreneurs through transparent mechanisms, and other related matters. In addition, the parties exchanged views on attracting Indian investment in the implementation of projects in the coal industry.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with India reached $499.5 million from January through May 2025, marking a notable increase from $345 million during the same period in 2024.

