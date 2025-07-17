Uzbekistan, India Explore Cooperation To Boost Coal Industry Investment
During the meeting, the Indian side was provided with detailed information about the increased attention given to the sector in Uzbekistan in recent years, the favourable conditions being created for investors, the allocation of subsoil plots to entrepreneurs through transparent mechanisms, and other related matters. In addition, the parties exchanged views on attracting Indian investment in the implementation of projects in the coal industry.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's trade turnover with India reached $499.5 million from January through May 2025, marking a notable increase from $345 million during the same period in 2024.
