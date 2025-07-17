Man Goes Missing After Causing Car Crash That Turns His Girlfriend Paraplegic And Burdened With Massive Medical Bill
The accident happened while 25-year-old Bai was travelling with Zhang's family in Gansu province on April 5. Zhang was driving when he got distracted during a turn.
The car hit a truck head-on and another car behind it. Police said Zhang was mainly at fault for driving into the wrong lane. Zhang and his family had only minor injuries. However, Bai suffered serious spinal damage and multiple fractures.Also Read | Man sells Ferrari to build animal shelter, I'm better off now than ever
Bai is now paraplegic . The couple had planned to get engaged and marry in 2026. At first, Zhang promised to marry her and care for her. He and his family visited her in the hospital and said they would support her.
Zhang told her,“We will get married after you recover.” But, just three months later, Zhang left her. His actions shocked social media, with many calling it heartless and cruel.
At first, Zhang and his family helped. When Bai was moved to a rehab hospital, they disappeared. They stopped visiting, stopped talking and gave no more money.Also Read | Young girl's one-night stand with foreign gamer 'harms national dignity'
“I asked his mother on WeChat if I could see him. At that time, I had suddenly become paraplegic and was abandoned. I completely broke down,” the South China Morning Post quoted Bai as saying.
Bai is now fully dependent on others. She suffers from nerve pain and cannot care for herself. Her first treatment cost around 300,000 yuan (nearly ₹36 lakh).
Zhang's family gave only one-third. She still needs more surgeries, costing another 300,000 to 400,000 yuan.Also Read | New human species? Meet the world's longest-chinned YouTuber
Her savings are gone. Her parents are poor farmers and cannot help much. Bai is thinking of taking legal action. She says she cannot stop her treatment to wait for the court case.
She wants Zhang's side to pay for her medical needs now as she continues to struggle both physically and emotionally.
“The only thing I can do now is demand that the other party pay the medical expenses in advance,” she said.Bai can go for legal actions
Lawyer Zhang Yonghui said Zhang must pay compensation as he was mainly responsible for the car accident . Even if he disappears, Bai can still take legal action and investigate his assets.
Bai's situation has moved many online. One person said he should face criminal charges. Another quoted an old saying:“When trouble comes, even close ones run away.”
“Let him bear the criminal responsibility,” SCMP quoted a social media user as commenting.
“The old Chinese saying holds true: 'Husband and wife are like birds in the same forest; when disaster strikes, they fly their separate ways',” posted another.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment