Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Great earthquake provokes tsunami caution in Alaska

2025-07-17 04:23:30
(MENAFN) A powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck off Alaska’s southern coast on Wednesday afternoon, prompting tsunami warnings across the state’s Southcentral and Southwest regions.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred at 12:37 p.m. local time, with its epicenter about 83 miles southeast of King Cove. Originally recorded as a 7.3 magnitude event, the quake was felt across coastal communities along the Aleutian Chain, the Alaska Peninsula, and Cook Inlet.

Following the tremor, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the National Weather Service (NWS) issued tsunami warnings from Kennedy Entrance to Unimak Pass, extending toward Anchorage.

Authorities in Homer advised residents to evacuate to higher ground, while officials in Anchorage confirmed the city was not in immediate danger. In areas like Old Harbor, warning sirens sounded, and alerts were broadcast on local radio, as captured in videos shared by residents.

No injuries or significant structural damage were reported. Earthquakes of this strength, ranging from magnitude 7.0 to 7.9, are categorized as “major” and have the potential to cause severe damage.

After assessing the situation, the NWS downgraded the tsunami warning to an advisory, recommending residents remain cautious but clarifying there was no further threat to other North American coastlines.

