Türkiye, UAE Ink Seven New Agreements
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, seven bilateral agreements were formalized in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, marking a major milestone in the deepening strategic collaboration between the two countries.
The agreements came after a private meeting between the leaders and the inaugural session of the Türkiye–UAE High-Level Strategic Council, with the signing ceremony taking place in Ankara.
President Erdogan expressed his pleasure in welcoming Sheikh Mohammed and his delegation to Turkey, reflecting on the progress made since their previous interactions.
He remarked, "During my 2023 visit to Abu Dhabi, we laid the foundation of our strategic partnership with my esteemed brother Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed."
Erdogan highlighted that the partnership had already started to yield positive results in several key sectors, stating, "Thankfully, this partnership has begun to bear fruit across nearly every sector — from trade and infrastructure to defense, energy, technology, and transportation, we have made significant progress in all areas."
The Turkish leader also pointed out how the two nations' trade relationship had grown over the years, recalling that just a few years ago, the possibility of reaching a $10 billion trade volume was uncertain.
"Only a few years ago, we were wondering whether a $10 billion trade volume was within reach," President Erdogan stated, emphasizing that this year, the aim is to surpass $20 billion.
He confidently added, "With decisive steps from both sides, I’m confident we’ll meet our medium-term target of $40 billion."
Beyond strengthening economic ties, President Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed also discussed broader regional issues, with particular attention given to the ongoing challenges in Gaza.
Beyond strengthening economic ties, President Erdogan and Sheikh Mohammed also discussed broader regional issues, with particular attention given to the ongoing challenges in Gaza.
