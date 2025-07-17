Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump finally delivers his much-anticipated statement on Russia

2025-07-17 03:51:20
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has finally delivered his much-anticipated statement on Russia, but it failed to meet expectations, especially among pro-Ukrainian supporters hoping for a tougher stance. Many expected Trump to adopt a hardline approach, inspired by hawkish figures like Senator Lindsey Graham. However, in typical fashion, Trump’s announcement was less forceful than anticipated.

Instead of the severe sanctions some predicted, Trump proposed tariff threats of up to 100% on Russia and its trading partners, but only to be enforced after a 50-day waiting period and contingent on Russia failing to reach a peace deal. He also rejected Graham’s harsher suggestion of 500% tariffs.

Trump announced new arms deliveries to Ukraine as well, but these weapons won’t be gifts—they’ll be sold through European intermediaries. He mentioned that Ukraine would receive 17 Patriot missile systems, but details remain unclear. Questions about whether he meant 17 batteries, launchers, or missiles remain unanswered.

Seventeen batteries would be an enormous boost—almost certainly an overstatement, given that the US only has around 30 active Patriot batteries in total, and Germany and Israel have far fewer. Seventeen missiles would be insufficient for meaningful defense, especially considering the recent modest aid package of just 10 missiles sent by Washington.

In sum, what was hyped as a strong ultimatum ended up being a cautious and ambiguous move that Moscow easily sees through.

