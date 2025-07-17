KRAMBU Announces Development Of Next-Generation AI Factory In Montana

KRAMBU DATA CENTER

KRAMBU unveils plans for the world's most sustainable AI Factory in Montana, combining renewable energy, liquid cooling, and industrial symbiosis.

- Travis Jank, President of KRAMBUCOEUR D' ALENE, ID, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- KRAMBU, Inc. , a leader in sustainable, high-performance data center infrastructure, is developing a next-generation AI data center campus in Montana. The site will showcase KRAMBU's vision for scalable, regenerative digital infrastructure-combining cutting-edge engineering, direct liquid-cooled server technology, and renewable energy integration to create the world's most sustainable AI Factory.Designed to support the exponential growth of AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads, the facility will utilize direct liquid cooling (DLC) systems to achieve exceptional energy efficiency and eliminate the need for traditional refrigerants. The campus will incorporate renewable energy resources-including solar, biomass-to-energy, and green hydrogen-while deploying advanced heat recapture systems that repurpose waste heat for agricultural, industrial, and commercial use across the broader property.“This project represents more than a data center-it's a regenerative ecosystem,” said Travis Jank, President and Founder of KRAMBU, Inc.“By combining renewable energy, high-density compute infrastructure, and community-integrated heat reuse, we're creating a model for sustainable AI development that gives back more than it takes.”The Montana facility will serve as a launchpad for next-generation AI infrastructure and operate under KRAMBU's Industrial Symbiosis Model-an approach that turns traditional data centers into integrated, environmentally aligned technology campuses. The site is engineered for scalability, with planned expansions that include additional compute halls, co-located industries, and on-site green hydrogen and natural gas generation to enhance energy independence and grid resilience.“It's about more than compute-it's about redefining what data centers can be,” said Steve Wood, CEO of KRAMBU.“With liquid cooling, on-site renewables, and integrated community benefits, we're building infrastructure that works in harmony with its environment-and becomes a long-term asset for the region.”KRAMBU will lead all aspects of engineering, deployment, and operations-including energy-optimized workload management, AI platform monetization, and system architecture tuned for high-density GPU clusters. The Montana project reflects KRAMBU's broader commitment to transforming stranded industrial sites into sustainable AI ecosystems that fuel innovation, local economies, and long-term energy resilience.About KRAMBUKRAMBU, Inc. is a pioneering force in AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, delivering sustainable, scalable, and performance-optimized data center solutions. With deep expertise in liquid cooling, grid integration, and industrial symbiosis, KRAMBU transforms legacy and brownfield sites into next-generation AI factories. The company offers custom-built GPU servers, advanced thermal systems, and integrated workload platforms that power some of the most demanding AI applications on the planet. Headquartered in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, KRAMBU is driving a global shift toward environmentally responsible digital infrastructure.Media ContactKRAMBU, Inc.📩 ...

