Metlife Recognized As Industry Leader On Fortune World's Most Admired Companiestm 2026 List

NEW YORK, February 4, 2026 /3BL/ - MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) has been named on the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list for the seventh consecutive year – ranking No. 1 in the Insurance: Life and Health industry for 2026. The recognition reflects MetLife's strong reputation, consistent performance and longstanding leadership in financial services.

“For nearly 160 years, MetLife has been committed to helping people move forward with confidence,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf.“This recognition reflects the strength of our business, the dedication of our people and our unwavering focus on delivering for our customers, colleagues and communities around the world.”

Fortune and Korn Ferry have partnered on the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list to identify and rank companies by their corporate reputation for over 25 years. Top executives, directors and members of the financial community are asked to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine attributes. Among these attributes are innovativeness, long-term investment value, financial soundness and ability to attract and retain talent.

MetLife's recognition follows its second consecutive year on the Fortune World's 25 Best WorkplacesTM list, where it ranked No. 10 in 2025, as well as its recent certification as a Great Place to Work in 33 markets. Together, these achievements highlight MetLife's purpose-driven and inclusive culture and unwavering commitment to its people, customers and the communities it serves.

