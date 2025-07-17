Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Conducts New Attacks on Damascus

2025-07-17 01:18:02
(MENAFN) The Israeli military initiated a fresh series of aerial assaults targeting the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Wednesday, according to regional reports.

An official state-run news outlet, disclosed that the air raids struck both the General Staff Complex and the Presidential Palace—commonly referred to as Qasr al-Shaab—within the heart of the capital.

Footage shared widely across social media platforms captured the moments of the Israeli strikes, depicting plumes of smoke billowing into the sky from the impacted zones.

These bombardments occurred soon after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz pledged to deliver “painful blows” on Damascus, signaling a significant escalation in rhetoric and military action.

