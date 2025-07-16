Global Shisha Demand Set To Surge: 90% Of Hospitality Venues Predict Growth

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) By Arjavi Indraneesh

There has been a shift in the perception about shisha smoking, with the traditional ways giving way to safer, smarter and regulated social inhalation. But the shift hasn't negatively impacted the overall shisha market, which appears to be set for a surge. Arabian Post spoke to Ronan Barry , Chief Legal & Corporate Affairs Officer at AIR, a global market leader in advanced inhalation systems.

Here is the full text of the interview:

Q: Your latest research shows a global surge in shisha demand. What's driving this growth?

A: Our research shows that 90% of hospitality venue owners across four key markets – the UAE, US, Germany, and Spain – expect demand to increase over the next two years. That growth is being fueled by a shift in how shisha is perceived and enjoyed globally as well as growing demand for differentiated and non-intoxicating social experiences

Shisha is a ritual that has been enjoyed for centuries, deeply rooted in tradition, community and social connection. While that cultural significance remains, consumer expectations are changing. That's exactly why we created OOKA – a one-of-a-kind, charcoal-free device that delivers a cleaner, safer and more premium experience without compromising on flavour or ritual. It's designed to meet the needs of today's more health-conscious and design-aware consumers, while helping venues modernise their offering and overcome operational and regulatory challenges.

Q: What challenges are hospitality venues facing as they try to meet this demand?

A: Air quality regulations, fire safety concerns and the operational burden of managing charcoal-based systems have long been pain points. In fact, 89% of the businesses we surveyed said regulatory compliance is a significant challenge when offering shisha. That's why an innovation like OOKA – our charcoal-free, electronically heated shisha device – is so transformative. Not only does it remove the complexities of charcoal, but it also significantly reduces harmful emissions, creating a safer, more sustainable experience for both consumers and staff.

One in four venue owners told us that they see charcoal-free technology as a practical solution to help meet these regulatory requirements as well as consumer demand for better air quality and a cleaner experience meaning devices like OOKA are a real opportunity for forward-thinking operators to innovate and drive customer loyalty.

Q: Can you talk more about how OOKA addresses these health and safety concerns?

A: Absolutely. AIR commissioned and published the world's first peer-reviewed emissions study on a charcoal-free shisha device – and the results were a game-changer for the category.

Our research found that emissions from OOKA showed zero detection of many of the most harmful by-products of charcoal heated shisha, including carbon monoxide, benzene, toluene, and benzo[a]pyrene, which are typically found in both cigarettes and charcoal-heated waterpipes.

It also revealed that levels of key aldehydes, such as acrolein, acetaldehyde and formaldehyde, were reduced by up to 96% compared to traditional shisha. When you factor in how shisha is consumed in real life – often just once or twice a week – toxicant exposure from OOKA is estimated to be up to 100 times lower than cigarette smoking.

That's a huge step forward in harm reduction, and it has real-world implications for the hospitality industry. It means venues can now offer a premium shisha experience that not only appeals to today's more health and environmentally conscious customers, but also supports better indoor air quality and simplifies regulatory compliance. It opens the door for more businesses – especially those that were previously put off by the risks of charcoal – to add shisha to their menus with confidence.

Q: How has OOKA been received by the hospitality industry so far?

A: The response has been overwhelmingly positive – including here in Dubai. OOKA Pro, our model tailored for hospitality venues, was developed with feedback from our partners and is already being used in leading hospitality destinations, such as Playa Beach Club Dubai. Venue owners appreciate the cleaner operation, the design customization options and the fact that it supports up to eight sessions on a single charge. Many report it has opened new revenue streams and improved the customer experience significantly.

Q: Do you see OOKA influencing future regulatory approaches to shisha?

A: We believe so. The science is now catching up with the innovation. Our emissions study provides credible, independent evidence that charcoal-free devices like OOKA offer a materially safer alternative. That's important not just for regulators and policymakers, but also for hospitality businesses. If regulation starts to recognize cleaner technologies like ours, it gives venues a real opportunity to expand their offerings and attract a broader customer base – including those who may have previously avoided shisha due to health or safety concerns.

We're ready and willing to engage with regulators to ensure that the evolution of the category is reflected in policymaking. Our goal is to support the hospitality industry in offering safer products, while giving consumers the freedom to enjoy shisha with greater confidence.

Q: What's next for AIR and the future of shisha?

A: We're committed to leading the way in clean, tech-driven social inhalation. As consumer expectations shift and regulations evolve, the industry must evolve – and innovation isn't just desirable, it's essential. That's why we're continuing to invest in R&D, expand our partnerships with hospitality venues all over the globe and champion a future for shisha that's safer, smarter and aligned with global health and safety standards.

This is an incredibly exciting time for the category. The core ritual of shisha, something that's been enjoyed for centuries, remains as important as ever. But how people enjoy it is changing. AIR is proud to be at the forefront of that transformation, and we're just getting started. The future of shisha is full of possibility – and we can't wait to shape what comes next.

