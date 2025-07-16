Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sabotage Attempt In Odesa Region: 22-Year-Old Nabbed While Trying To Set Military Office Ablaze

Sabotage Attempt In Odesa Region: 22-Year-Old Nabbed While Trying To Set Military Office Ablaze


2025-07-16 08:05:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on the website of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Odesa region , according to Ukrinform.

According to law enforcement officials, the man tried to set fire to the building of one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers by throwing a homemade incendiary device containing flammable liquid at it. The device fell near the entrance to the building but did not ignite.

It is noted that during a court-authorized search of the crime scene and the suspect's home, investigators seized several pieces of evidence, which were sent for forensic examination.

The suspect has been informed of the charges under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - an attempt to obstruct the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to eight years.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being decided, and the criminal case materials will be transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) for further investigation.

Read also: Six more FSB agents detained for plotting terrorist attacks against Ukrainian military personnel

As Ukrinform reported, in Odesa, the evacuation vehicle of combat medic Natalia Tarasova, who had arrived in the city for a few days awaiting transfer, was set on fire.

MENAFN16072025000193011044ID1109811356

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search