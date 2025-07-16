Sabotage Attempt In Odesa Region: 22-Year-Old Nabbed While Trying To Set Military Office Ablaze

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on the website of the Main Directorate of the National Police of Odesa region , according to Ukrinform.

According to law enforcement officials, the man tried to set fire to the building of one of the district territorial recruitment and social support centers by throwing a homemade incendiary device containing flammable liquid at it. The device fell near the entrance to the building but did not ignite.

It is noted that during a court-authorized search of the crime scene and the suspect's home, investigators seized several pieces of evidence, which were sent for forensic examination.

The suspect has been informed of the charges under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - an attempt to obstruct the lawful activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations during a special period. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to eight years.

Currently, the issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being decided, and the criminal case materials will be transferred to the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) for further investigation.

As Ukrinform reported, in Odesa, the evacuation vehicle of combat medic Natalia Tarasova, who had arrived in the city for a few days awaiting transfer, was set on fire.