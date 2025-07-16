Mayfair Hotel & Gardens Introduces The Loyalty Club Rewards Program For Returning Guests

MENAFN - GetNews)



Returning guests now have something new to look forward to. An exclusive way to be rewarded simply for choosing the place they already love.

Paphos - July 16, 2025 - Mayfair Hotel & Gardens, the highly rated destination in the heart of Paphos, is offering the Loyalty Club Rewards Program. This program is crafted for guests who choose to book directly through the hotel's official websites, offering a selection of exclusive benefits that increase in value the more guests return.

The Loyalty Club operates on a points-based system where guests earn one point for every euro spent on accommodation through mayfairhotelgardens or aeolianvillage .

Upon reaching Silver Level, between zero and 10,000 points, members receive a 3% discount on advertised room rates, member-exclusive offers, a cocktail voucher for each guest in the room, and the option for early check-in, based on availability.

Guests who surpass 10,000 points unlock Gold Level status. In addition to the previous benefits, Gold members enjoy a 5% discount and a welcome treat in the form of a bottle of local wine and a fresh fruit basket placed in the room upon arrival.

"As travellers explore options among the many hotels in Paphos, we want our guests to feel recognised when they choose us. This program is our way of saying thank you and offering more meaningful value each time they stay. It's designed for people who appreciate thoughtful hospitality and direct, clear rewards," a spokesperson said.

With a reputation built on comfort, consistency, and sincere service, Mayfair Hotel & Gardens continues to attract guests who are looking for the best hotels in Paphos Cyprus . Its well-known all-inclusive offering provides guests with access to diverse meals, drinks, and snacks throughout the day, reinforcing its position among the best all inclusive hotels in Paphos .

From couples to families looking for Paphos family hotels all inclusive , the hotel remains a trusted option for those who value a full-service experience without unnecessary complication. They also recently received the Travellife Gold Certification, making them one of the most sustainable hotels in Paphos .

"The Loyalty Club reflects our long-term approach to guest relations. Our returning visitors deserve benefits that reflect their continued trust in us. From small gestures to practical savings, we want them to know their loyalty makes a difference," the spokesperson said.

With its strong reputation among top hotels in Paphos , Mayfair Hotel & Gardens continues to raise the standard for comfort, hospitality, and value in Cyprus.

