Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Appears Robust With 50+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, "Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Pipeline Insight 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in Chronic Hepatitis B Virus pipeline landscape. It covers the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
In July 2025, Gilead Sciences announced a clinical study are to compare the effectiveness, safety and tolerability of study drug, tenofovir alafenamide (TAF), versus placebo in teens and children with CHB and to learn more about the dosing levels in children.
In July 2025, Seng Gee Lim conducted a study to determine the possibility of HBsAg loss in Chronic Hepatitis B carriers in a randomised open label clinical trial comparing no treatment to 24 weeks peg-interferon alpha 2a or 48 weeks peginterferon alpha 2a (randomised 1:1:1). The primary endpoint of HBsAg loss will be evaluated 24 weeks after the end of therapy for those on therapy and matched to an equivalent timepoint in the control arm. The sample size calculation is 30 patients in each arm for a 20% difference between any experimental arm and the control arm.
In July 2025, Fujian Shengdi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd . organized a Phase II study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of HRS-5635 injection alone or in combination with other agents in patients treated for chronic hepatitis B.
DelveInsight's Chronic Hepatitis B Virus pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus treatment.
Pradefovir: Ligand Pharmaceuticals
Pradefovir is an oral liver-targeting prodrug of the HBV DNA polymerase/reverse transcriptase inhibitor adefovir, for the potential treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The drug is developing using Ligand's HepDirect technology. Currently the product is in Phase III stage of development for the treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B.
RG6346: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
RG6346 is an investigational GalXC RNAi therapeutic candidate in development in collaboration with Roche for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. RG6346 is designed to employ RNA interference to selectively knock down specific genes involved in the creation of HBV messenger RNA (mRNA) and the entry of the virus into liver cells. Preclinical data have demonstrated greater than 99.9% reduction in circulating HBsAg, as observed in mouse models of HBV infection. Unlike current therapies that typically provide long-term suppression of the virus, RG6346 has the potential to provide a functional cure for patients living with chronic HBV. Dicerna is currently conducting a Phase II trial of RG6346 in adult patients with chronic HBV infection.
The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.
It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Treatment.
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus market
Vedanta Biosciences, Gilead Sciences, Dong-A ST Co, Assembly Biosciences, Arbutus Biopharma, Vir Biotechnology, Antios Therapeutics, Ascletis Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai HEP Pharmaceutical, Romark Laboratories, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Golden Biotechnology, Sunshine Lake Pharma, Ascentage Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Janssen Sciences, Henlix, Enyo Pharma, Tasly Tianjin Biopharmaceutical, Brii Biosciences, Vaxine Pty Ltd, Vaccitech Limited, Zhejiang Palo Alto Pharmaceuticals, Suzhou Ribo Life Science, PharmaEssentia, Nucorion Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical, Guangzhou Lupeng Pharmaceutical, VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals, Zhimeng Biopharm and others.
Oral
Parenteral
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Topical
Monoclonal Antibody
Peptides
Polymer
Small molecule
Gene therapy
Coverage- Global
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
Table of ContentIntroduction Executive Summary Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection: Overview Pipeline Therapeutics Therapeutic Assessment Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective Late Stage Products (Phase III) Pradefovir: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Mid Stage Products (Phase II) RG6346: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) Drug name: Company name Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Early Stage Products (Phase I) VIR-3434: Vir Biotechnology Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Preclinical Stage Products SBT8230: Silverback Therapeutics Drug profiles in the detailed report..... Inactive Products Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Key Companies Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Key Products Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Unmet Needs Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Market Drivers and Barriers Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection - Future Perspectives and Conclusion Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Analyst Views Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Key Companies Appendix
