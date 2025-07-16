Gov't Approves Jordan-Saudi Mou On Enhancing Cooperation In Archiving, Documentation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 16 (Petra) – The Official Gazette on Wednesday published a Cabinet decision approving a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Royal Hashemite Documentation Center of Jordan and Saudi Arabia's National Center for Archives and Records, aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the fields of documentation and archiving.The MoU seeks to enhance collaboration between the two institutions in accordance with the laws and regulations in force in both countries. It encourages the exchange of expertise and cooperation in training professionals in document preservation, restoration, digitization, and cataloging, as well as the sharing of information on related technologies.Under the agreement, both parties will exchange information on documents of mutual interest or those related to each other's history and will determine the mechanisms for exchanging document copies based on mutually accepted procedures. The MoU also provides for the exchange of publications, academic research, and studies relevant to documentation and archiving.The two sides also agreed to cooperate in organizing scientific seminars, training programs, and archival exhibitions, as well as preparing and executing joint scientific projects and studies. The MoU encourages coordination and collaboration with international institutions working in the field of documentation and archiving and includes provisions for reciprocal visits based on a jointly agreed program, all within the legal frameworks of both countries.The MoU stipulates that the exchanged information and documents are to be used solely for the purposes outlined in the agreement and may not be shared with third parties without prior written consent from the originating party. This clause remains effective even after the MoU expires or is terminated. Both parties are also obligated to take appropriate measures to protect intellectual property rights generated under the MoU, in line with their national legislation and applicable international agreements.The MoU is valid for an initial period of three years and will automatically renew for additional similar periods unless one party notifies the other in writing, through diplomatic channels, of its intention to terminate or not renew the agreement at least six months prior to the expiration date. The MoU may also be amended in writing upon mutual agreement. In case of termination or non-renewal, the terms of the MoU will continue to apply to ongoing programs, activities, or projects unless otherwise agreed.