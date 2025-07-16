Coveo Is Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MONTREAL, LONDON and NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Coveo (TSX: CVO), the leader in AI-Relevance, delivering best-in-class AI-search and generative experiences that maximize business outcomes at every point-of-experience, today announced its availability in the new AI Agents and Tools category of AWS Marketplace. Customers can now use AWS Marketplace to easily discover, buy and deploy Coveo using their AWS accounts, accelerating AI agent and agentic workflow development.

Coveo Now Available in the New AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools

For organizations building AI agents that operate on complex, high-stakes content, Coveo provides the critical retrieval layer that augments Bedrock's powerful models with relevant content and enterprise-grade security, grounding every LLM-based application in trusted, real-time business context. Enabling customers to accelerate self-service, improve customer satisfaction, and reduce support costs, Coveo makes it easy to build GenAI apps on Amazon Bedrock with turnkey or custom integrations, including Coveo Relevance Generative Answering, Search, Retrieval, and Answer APIs.

"Leaders across industries seek solutions that enhance agentic applications with greater accuracy and precision as well as ensure seamless accessibility and interoperability with existing data and native applications," said Sébastien Paquet, Vice President of AI Strategy, Coveo. "We're proud to participate in the launch of the new AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category, providing the sophisticated search and retrieval capabilities essential for delivering the security, personalization, and scalability that enterprise generative AI truly requires."

With the availability of AI Agents and Tools in AWS Marketplace, customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more about Coveo in AWS Marketplace, visit here. To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit

About Coveo

Coveo brings superior AI-Relevance to every point-of-experience, transforming how enterprises connect with their customers and employees to maximize business outcomes.

Relevance is about moving from persona to person, the degree to which the enterprise-wide content, products, recommendations, and advice presented to a person online aligns easily with their context, needs, preferences, behavior and intent, setting the competitive experience gold standard. Every person's journey is unique, and only AI can solve the complexity of tailoring experiences across massive, diverse audiences and large volumes and variety of content and products.

Our Coveo AI-RelevanceTM Platform enables enterprises to deliver hyper-personalization at every point-of-experience, unifying all their data securely, with the highest level of contextual and prescriptive accuracy while simultaneously optimizing business outcomes.

Coveo brings AI-Relevance to the digital experiences of many of the world's premier and most innovative brands, serving millions of people across billions of interactions.

What we believe is bold: Digital is everywhere, Relevance is not. It's the only way to win in the digital age.

The Coveo AI-Relevance Platform is ISO 27001, ISO 27018, and ISO 27017 certified as well as SOC2 compliant, HIPAA compatible, with a 99.999% SLA available. We are a Salesforce ISV Partner, an SAP EndorsedR App, AWS ISV Accelerate Program member, an Adobe Gold Partner, MACH Alliance member, Optimizely Partner, Shopify Partner, and a Genesys AppFoundryR ISV Partner. Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog and following Coveo on LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "may", "would", "should", "could", "might", "will", "achieve", "occur", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "plan", "foresee", "believe", "continue", "target", "opportunity", "strategy", "scheduled", "outlook", "forecast", "projection", or "prospect", the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events or circumstances.

SOURCE Coveo Solutions Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED