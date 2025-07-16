Russians Bombard Refrigerator Manufacturing Plant In Vinnytsia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the news was reported on Facebook by Igor Gumennyy, President of the UBC Group of companies, which includes the Vinnytsia-based GreenCool.

According to him, the Vinnytsia plant has been operating since 2018, producing refrigerators and ice cream freezers.

“100% autonomous and green in sunny weather, covered in solar panels, our flagship facility has been severely damaged,” Gumennyy said.

He noted that the employees on the night shift were not injured. Everyone managed to take shelter in time, but the explosions and fire seriously damaged the premises and equipment.

“We cannot yet make a full assessment; firefighters and bomb disposal experts are working at the plant. As soon as they finish their work, we will start the restoration process,” assured the President of the UBC Group.

He emphasized that despite the losses, the main thing is not the premises and equipment, but the people:“Our employees are our main asset.”

Video: Igor Gumennyy / Facebook

Gumennyy noted that the trained and prepared team already has experience moving from destroyed factories in Kharkiv and rebuilding in Vinnytsia.

“They got us in Vinnytsia, too. This is the third UBC Group enterprise to be destroyed in Ukraine,” Gumennyy said sadly.

Russia reported that it had hit a strategic target:“Let us remind you that Russian drones attacked the Green Cool company, whose official profile is the production of antifreeze and refrigerants. With the start of the war, the plant switched to fulfilling military orders”.

Multiple casualties reported as Russians drop bomb on Dobropillia in Donetsk Region

However, the President of the group of companies emphasized that UBC Group (unfortunately) does not have any military orders.

“In our entire history, we have never even had any government contracts,” he stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, two enterprises and 18 households were damaged and eight people were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Vinnytsia Region.

Photo: Igor Gumennyy / Facebook