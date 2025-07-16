Ferrovial To Announce Second Quarter And First Half 2025 Results On July 29, 2025

AMSTERDAM, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial (NASDAQ: FER ), a leading global infrastructure company, will announce its second quarter and first half 2025 results on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, after the U.S. market closes.

The Company will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET on July 30, 2025, led by Ferrovial CEO Ignacio Madridejos, to discuss the company's financial and operating results. The event may be attended via webcast or conference call. Register here or by visiting the Company's Investor Relations website at .

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 25,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is also included in globally recognized sustainability indices such as the Dow Jones Best in Class Index (former Dow Jones Sustainability Index), and strives to conduct its operations in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002.

