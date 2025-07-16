Local Author Publishes New Historical Fiction Novel, The Far Corner Of The Field

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Although a work of fiction, the novel is well-researched and historically accurate, "says Haley, "My approach to writing is to present a 'big story' through historical events and a 'little story' through a fictional plot."

"The Far Corner of the Field" follows the story of Gideon Spencer, a Sergeant in the British Army, as he fights and is wounded at the Battle of Bunker Hill, and is left behind in Boston as the British evacuate. Another central character, a young man named Thatcher Canby, sets out on his own, intent on rebuilding his uncle's burned-out gristmill in the frontier lands of what is now the State of Vermont. Both characters become entangled in the war as it continues to rage, including the battles of Hubbardton and Bennington, both of which had real-life, last-minute rescues that changed the outcome of the battles. Through their eyes, readers will experience the sights, sounds, and drama of the times.

Haley continues, "Included are often-overlooked clashes in the Battle of Bunker Hill, such as the slaughter on the Mystic Beach, early in the fight, and the burning of Charlestown by the British warships positioned in Boston Harbor. General Knox's mid-winter crossing of the Connecticut River with tons of ammunition and artillery at Springfield, Massachusetts, is also included, in vivid detail."

This novel is the first in a series of three books. The first book begins with the end of the French and Indian War and concludes just before the Battle of Saratoga. Subsequent books in the series will cover events that transpired from late 1777 to 1779, and from 1780 to 1783, respectively.

Thomas Haley is a history buff and has always been fascinated by the American Revolution, especially events that occurred on the land where he treads every day. Haley majored in Journalism while attending the University of Massachusetts/Amherst. "The Far Corner of the Field" is his debut novel. He splits his time between Boston and Vermont with his wife and dog.

