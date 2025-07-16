403
Israel Steps In To Shield Druze Minority In Syria's Rising Tensions
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israeli forces have intervened directly in southern Syria, launching airstrikes against Syrian military positions after fighting surged in Sweida, a city home to Syria's Druze minority.
The Druze are a small, independent religious group who follow a unique offshoot of Islam; most live in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.
Historically, the Druze and Jewish communities have shared mutual respect and cooperation, particularly in Israel, where Druze citizens serve in the military and engage fully in social and political life.
Official statements confirm that Israel's leadership justifies military action as protection for the Druze, who are being drawn into violent clashes with both Bedouin tribes and the new Syrian government's forces.
Many in Israel see the Druze as a close-knit community. Tens of thousands live in Israel and play important roles in national life.
When violence broke out between Druze groups and others in southern Syria, Israeli leaders quickly pledged to shield their kin across the border if threatened.
Fierce fighting in Sweida erupted after disputes at road checkpoints turned into armed clashes. Syrian troops were sent in, reportedly using tanks and mortars in Druze towns.
Israel Intensifies Strikes Near Druze Areas Amid Syrian Escalation
Local sources estimate over 250 deaths and report widespread shelling, power outages, and families sheltering in fear. Israel's military responded with more than 160 airstrikes over three days, targeting Syrian army bases and infrastructure near Druze areas.
Two civilians were reportedly injured in the capital, Damascus, during these attacks. Current Israeli policy does not treat all Arabs and Muslims as adversaries.
Instead, its military aims to prevent the new Syrian government, led by Islamist factions following the fall of Bashar al-Assad, and allied Bedouin armed groups from harming the Druze.
This stance reflects both political calculation and the unique status the Druze maintain within Israeli society. Beyond protecting the Druze , Israeli officials stress national security: heavy Syrian troop movements near the Israeli border threaten stability.
Israel has warned Syria to avoid further escalation in Druze areas and signaled readiness for a prolonged campaign if needed. Meanwhile, Israel is already fighting on other fronts, including in Gaza , against Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Iranian-backed groups in Iraq and Yemen.
Officials acknowledge the strain but insist on the necessity of defending threatened minorities and deterring hostile moves along the border. The consequences reach beyond military affairs.
Security along Israeli-Syrian trade corridors is uncertain, businesses face new risks, and humanitarian concerns grow as power cuts and displacement worsen in southern Syria.
Regional stability is at stake as Israel balances protection for the Druze with avoidance of a wider war. In summary, Israeli actions represent a rare moment in which the country's military power is used to shield a minority with deep connections inside Israel.
This comes amidst rising instability and complex rivalries in the region. This calculated intervention highlights how community ties and shifting regional politics shape events on the ground.
