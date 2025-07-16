Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deadly Airstrikes Devastate Gaza As Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Hopes Fade


2025-07-16 03:17:06
Deadly Israeli airstrikes have struck Gaza again, killing dozens including many civilians, as ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas unravel. Despite international efforts to broker peace, both sides remain entrenched, with Israel insisting Hamas must disarm, while Hamas demands an end to the conflict and withdrawal of Israeli forces. The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen, with restricted aid and growing civilian casualties. Stay with us for the latest updates on this ongoing crisis.

