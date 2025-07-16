Deadly Airstrikes Devastate Gaza As Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Hopes Fade
Deadly Israeli airstrikes have struck Gaza again, killing dozens including many civilians, as ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas unravel. Despite international efforts to broker peace, both sides remain entrenched, with Israel insisting Hamas must disarm, while Hamas demands an end to the conflict and withdrawal of Israeli forces. The humanitarian situation in Gaza continues to worsen, with restricted aid and growing civilian casualties. Stay with us for the latest updates on this ongoing crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment