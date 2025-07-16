Eligo Evoting Launches Low-Coercion And Verifiable Digital Voting Protocol In The U.S.

MENAFN - GetNews) Eligo eVoting announces the U.S. release of its secure digital voting protocol, designed with low coercion and end-to-end verifiability to ensure transparency and voter autonomy across private and public organizations.







Eligo eVoting has announced the U.S. launch of its secure digital voting protocol, built on the principles of low coercion and end-to-end verifiability (E2E-VIV). The platform ensures privacy, eliminates vote manipulation, and reinforces trust without requiring a central scrutiny authority.

This next-generation solution is already used by leading multinational corporations, trade unions, universities, and public institutions across Europe and Latin America. Now, Eligo aims to empower U.S. organizations, both public and private, with a system that guarantees voter autonomy and result integrity from start to finish.

A new era of transparent voting

Traditional digital voting systems often rely on internal oversight to verify accuracy and trustworthiness. Eligo's innovative online voting system removes that dependency through a self-verifying cryptographic framework. Its end-to-end verifiable architecture allows voters to independently confirm that their vote was cast as intended, recorded as cast, and counted as recorded, all while preserving complete anonymity.

At the same time, the system incorporates low coercion protocols to minimize the risk of undue influence during the voting process. This ensures that votes are not only secure, but genuinely free expressions of the voter's will , even in remote or hybrid voting environments.

“We developed this protocol to help organizations run secure, independent, and transparent elections,” said Irene Pugliatti, CEO of Eligo eVoting.“By combining low coercion with end-to-end verifiability, we're supporting confidence in digital voting processes worldwide.”

Security without complexity

What sets Eligo apart is its ability to combine state-of-the-art online voting security with a user-friendly interface. From online board elections and union votes to general assemblies and referendums, the platform is fully customizable and ready to scale for elections of any size or complexity.

The newly released E2E-VIV protocol, developed by the University of Warwick, is based on a variant of the DRE-ip protocol to provide E2E verifiability with support for low coercion mitigation (revoting capability). Eligo system still supports digital signature and timestamping to ensure immutability of all reports according to PADES standard.

Furthermore, Eligo adheres to strict international standards, including ISO/IEC 27001 for information security and ISO 9001 for quality management, reinforcing its commitment to data protection and process excellence.

A growing footprint in the Americas

Eligo's arrival in the U.S. follows a string of successful implementations across Latin America, including high-impact elections for professional associations , national trade unions, and universities in Mexico, Chile, and Colombia. Its presence in the Americas is rapidly expanding as organizations seek digital solutions that offer both flexibility and institutional-grade reliability.

The U.S. market represents a key milestone in Eligo's global expansion strategy. With growing demand for modern governance tools , especially in hybrid work environments and increasingly digital civic engagement, the company sees strong alignment between its technological values and the expectations of American institutions.







Experience real transparency

Eligo is inviting U.S.-based organizations, from corporations to municipalities, from associations to academic institutions, to experience the platform in action. Live demos are now available upon request, allowing stakeholders to test drive the system and explore its secure, verifiable features.

Book a live online voting demo to explore how Eligo's online voting software supports transparent and verifiable digital voting for public and private organizations.

About Eligo eVoting

Founded in Milan and operating across Europe and Latin America, Eligo eVoting is a digital voting platform designed to modernize the way organizations vote. With a focus on transparency, security, and usability, Eligo has enabled over 10,000 secure elections globally for companies, associations, unions, universities, and public bodies. The platform supports multiple voting methods, complies with international data protection regulations, and now offers a fully end-to-end verifiable protocol with low coercion safeguards for the U.S. market.