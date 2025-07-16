Epilepsy Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Miltenyi Biomedicine, Adicet Bio, Velosbio, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Eisai

MENAFN - GetNews)



Epilepsy is a common and serious neurological disorder affecting over 50 million people worldwide. It is defined by a long-term tendency to experience epileptic seizures, often accompanied by cognitive, psychological, and social difficulties. The condition has a bimodal distribution, with highest incidence in infants and older adults.

Seizures in epilepsy result from abnormal and excessive electrical activity in the brain. These can cause a range of symptoms-both visible and sensory-such as loss of awareness, muscle stiffening or jerking, unusual sensations like déjà vu, or strange smells. Seizures are unpredictable and vary in type and severity.

Epilepsy is a non-communicable, chronic brain disorder where normal neural function becomes disrupted, leading to recurring seizures. Under normal conditions, neurons transmit electrical impulses in a controlled way using neurotransmitters. In epilepsy, this system becomes hyperactive, often due to changes in ion balance, receptor function, energy metabolism, or neurotransmitter regulation, turning regular neural circuits into hyperexcitable networks.

DelveInsight's epilepsy pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 75 companies actively developing more than 90 pipeline therapies targeting epilepsy.

In January 2025, Alembic received FDA approval for a generic version of AbbVie's Depakote Sprinkle-divalproex sodium delayed-release capsules (125 mg)-an anti-epileptic used to treat various seizure types, including complex partial seizures and absence seizures, and as adjunct therapy.

In December 2025, Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) was granted seven years of orphan drug exclusivity by the FDA for Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, a novel treatment for acute seizure clusters in epilepsy patients aged 2 to 5 years. Leading companies such as UCB, SK Life Science, Stoke Therapeutics, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Epygenix, and many others are advancing innovative therapies to enhance epilepsy management. Notable pipeline candidates include EPX-100, BMB-101, STK-001, NRTX-1001, IAMA-6, among others, which are in various stages of clinical development.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Epilepsy treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

EPX-100: Harmony Biosciences

BMB-101: Bright Minds Biosciences

STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics

NRTX-1001: Neurona Therapeutics IAMA-6: IAMA Therapeutics

Approximately 75 key companies are actively developing therapies for epilepsy. Among them, Harmony Biosciences has an epilepsy drug candidate in the most advanced stage of development, namely Phase III.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Epilepsy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Epilepsy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

Epilepsy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

. Epilepsy Assessment by Product Type

. Epilepsy By Stage

. Epilepsy Assessment by Route of Administration

. Epilepsy Assessment by Molecule Type

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Epilepsy Current Treatment Patterns

4. Epilepsy - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Epilepsy Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Epilepsy Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Epilepsy Discontinued Products

13. Epilepsy Product Profiles

14. Epilepsy Key Companies

15. Epilepsy Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Epilepsy Unmet Needs

18. Epilepsy Future Perspectives

19. Epilepsy Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

