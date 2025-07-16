Epilepsy Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Miltenyi Biomedicine, Adicet Bio, Velosbio, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Eisai
"Epilepsy Pipeline Analysis"DelveInsight's,"Epilepsy - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 90+ pipeline drugs in Epilepsy pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Epilepsy Pipeline constitutes 75+ key companies continuously working towards developing 90+ Epilepsy treatment therapies, analyzes DelveInsight.
Epilepsy Overview:
Epilepsy is a common and serious neurological disorder affecting over 50 million people worldwide. It is defined by a long-term tendency to experience epileptic seizures, often accompanied by cognitive, psychological, and social difficulties. The condition has a bimodal distribution, with highest incidence in infants and older adults.
Seizures in epilepsy result from abnormal and excessive electrical activity in the brain. These can cause a range of symptoms-both visible and sensory-such as loss of awareness, muscle stiffening or jerking, unusual sensations like déjà vu, or strange smells. Seizures are unpredictable and vary in type and severity.
Epilepsy is a non-communicable, chronic brain disorder where normal neural function becomes disrupted, leading to recurring seizures. Under normal conditions, neurons transmit electrical impulses in a controlled way using neurotransmitters. In epilepsy, this system becomes hyperactive, often due to changes in ion balance, receptor function, energy metabolism, or neurotransmitter regulation, turning regular neural circuits into hyperexcitable networks.
"Epilepsy Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Epilepsy Therapeutics Market.
Key Takeaways from the Epilepsy Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's epilepsy pipeline report highlights a dynamic landscape, with over 75 companies actively developing more than 90 pipeline therapies targeting epilepsy.
In January 2025, Alembic received FDA approval for a generic version of AbbVie's Depakote Sprinkle-divalproex sodium delayed-release capsules (125 mg)-an anti-epileptic used to treat various seizure types, including complex partial seizures and absence seizures, and as adjunct therapy.
In December 2025, Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) was granted seven years of orphan drug exclusivity by the FDA for Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, a novel treatment for acute seizure clusters in epilepsy patients aged 2 to 5 years.
Leading companies such as UCB, SK Life Science, Stoke Therapeutics, Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Epygenix, and many others are advancing innovative therapies to enhance epilepsy management. Notable pipeline candidates include EPX-100, BMB-101, STK-001, NRTX-1001, IAMA-6, among others, which are in various stages of clinical development.
Epilepsy Pipeline Analysis
The report provides insights into:
The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Epilepsy Market.
The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Epilepsy treatment.
It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.
It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.
Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Epilepsy market.
Epilepsy Emerging Drugs
EPX-100: Harmony Biosciences
BMB-101: Bright Minds Biosciences
STK-001: Stoke Therapeutics
NRTX-1001: Neurona Therapeutics
IAMA-6: IAMA Therapeutics
Epilepsy Companies
Approximately 75 key companies are actively developing therapies for epilepsy. Among them, Harmony Biosciences has an epilepsy drug candidate in the most advanced stage of development, namely Phase III.
DelveInsight's report covers around 90+ products under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III)
Mid-stage products (Phase II)
Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
Discontinued & Inactive candidates
Epilepsy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intravenous
Subcutaneous
Oral
Intramuscular
Epilepsy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal antibody
Small molecule
Peptide
Epilepsy Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
. Epilepsy Assessment by Product Type
. Epilepsy By Stage
. Epilepsy Assessment by Route of Administration
. Epilepsy Assessment by Molecule Type
Table of Content
1. Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary
3. Epilepsy Current Treatment Patterns
4. Epilepsy - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
5. Therapeutic Assessment
6. Epilepsy Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)
7. Epilepsy Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)
8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)
9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products
10. Inactive Products
11. Dormant Products
12. Epilepsy Discontinued Products
13. Epilepsy Product Profiles
14. Epilepsy Key Companies
15. Epilepsy Key Products
16. Dormant and Discontinued Products
17. Epilepsy Unmet Needs
18. Epilepsy Future Perspectives
19. Epilepsy Analyst Review
20. Appendix
21. Report Methodology
