GCC Strongly Condemns Israeli Occupation Attack On Syria

2025-07-16 03:05:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 16 (KUNA) -- Jassem Al-Budaiwi, Secretary General of the GCC, expressed on Wednesday strongest condemnation and denunciation to Israeli occupation forces attacks against Syria.
"These attacks represent a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Syrian Arab Republic, a breach of international laws and norms, and a serious threat to regional security and stability," he stressed.
He affirmed that the continuation of these repeated and ongoing attacks by the Israeli occupation forces constitutes an irresponsible escalation and a disregard for the international community's efforts to achieve security and stability in Syria and the region.
Moreover, he underscored the GCC's firm position in support of Syria's unity and territorial integrity, and its complete rejection of any external interference that undermines its sovereignty or exacerbates the suffering of its people.
Al-Budaiwi called upon the international community to assume its responsibilities to stop these serious violations, hold the perpetrators accountable, and work diligently to protect the Syrian people and preserve its sovereignty in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law. (end)
