Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Volunteer Work Ctr. Thanks Amir For Heritage Markets' Directives

Volunteer Work Ctr. Thanks Amir For Heritage Markets' Directives


2025-07-16 03:05:29
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- Sheikha Amthal Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Voluntary Work Center chief, thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for directing the establishment of two Souq Al-Mubarakiya-style markets in Kuwait's north and south to serve residents and boost economic and cultural activity.
She told KUNA on Wednesday that His Highness the Amir tasked Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi with studying and following up on the projects due to their heritage and national significance in butressing Kuwait's cultural identity across the country.
She valued Minister Al-Mutairi's initiative to asking for the Center's contribution to this national effort, drawing on the Center's prior experience developing the original Souq Al-Mubarakiya in a modern spirit that honors the past and meets present needs. (end)
jy


MENAFN16072025000071011013ID1109810338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search