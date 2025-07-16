403
Volunteer Work Ctr. Thanks Amir For Heritage Markets' Directives
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 16 (KUNA) -- Sheikha Amthal Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Voluntary Work Center chief, thanked His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for directing the establishment of two Souq Al-Mubarakiya-style markets in Kuwait's north and south to serve residents and boost economic and cultural activity.
She told KUNA on Wednesday that His Highness the Amir tasked Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi with studying and following up on the projects due to their heritage and national significance in butressing Kuwait's cultural identity across the country.
She valued Minister Al-Mutairi's initiative to asking for the Center's contribution to this national effort, drawing on the Center's prior experience developing the original Souq Al-Mubarakiya in a modern spirit that honors the past and meets present needs. (end)
