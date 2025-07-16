Cambria Hotels Celebrates Grand Opening Of Cambria Hotel Templeton - Paso Robles In California Wine Country

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hotel images can be viewed HERE

TEMPLETON, Calif., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cambria Hotel Templeton- Paso Robles , franchised by Choice Hotels International, proudly announces its grand opening in California's scenic Central Coast. The property is locally owned by the Filipponi family, longtime Paso Robles ranchers and winegrowers, in partnership with the principals of Pacific Templeton. Nestled in the heart of wine country, the 132-room boutique-style hotel welcomes leisure and business travelers seeking a fresh experience and great value, with easy access to the region's award-winning wineries, charming downtowns, and coastal attractions. The hotel, which celebrated a soft opening in late June and is now officially open to the public, also features 12 EV charging stations and solar panels as part of its commitment to sustainability.

Managed by Pacifica Hotels, Cambria Hotel Templeton offers contemporary accommodations and thoughtful amenities including:



Solar panels for increased energy sustainability

Iron Horse full-service restaurant and bar serving locally sourced cuisine and regional wines

Resort pool, spa and cabanas

Event lawn, outdoor bar and firepits

Flexible meeting, event and boardroom spaces

State-of-the-art fitness center EV charging stations complimentary for hotel guests



“We are thrilled to open our doors in Templeton and bring the Cambria experience to this vibrant and rapidly growing destination,” said Scott Roby, President of Pacifica Hotels.“This new hotel is designed for travelers who seek authentic local experiences at a great price without compromising on premium amenities and comfort.”

Cambria Hotel Templeton is ideally situated minutes from Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo, and within a short drive of more than 200 wineries, craft breweries and scenic coastal drives. Whether visiting for a weekend getaway, wine tasting, or a corporate retreat, guests will enjoy a warm welcome and comfortable stay. The new property is conveniently located at 1000 Las Tablas Road, Templeton, CA 93465.

To celebrate the grand opening, the hotel is offering special rates and packages throughout the month. For more information or to make a reservation, visit or call 805-270-3907.

Members of the award-winning rewards program Choice Privileges who stay at Cambria Hotel Templeton can earn points and redeem points for exclusive experiences and nights at more than 7,000 Choice-branded hotels around the world. To learn more about Choice Privileges, visit .

About the Filipponi Family:

The Filipponi family are longtime ranchers and wine growers native to the Paso Robles area and are the owners of Cambria Hotel Templeton along with Ancient Peaks Winery and Margarita Adventures. Together with their ranch partners, they were inspired to craft remarkable wines from Margarita Vineyard on the historic Santa Margarita Ranch starting with the 2005 vintage. In 2012, they expanded into agritourism with the opening of Margarita Adventures, which today features zipline tours, eBike wine tasting tours, escape rooms and nature adventure tours. The families have deep roots in San Luis Obispo County, and the winery and agritourism operations are now multigenerational affairs. More at and

About Pacific Templeton:

The principals of Pacific Templeton form a full-service hospitality firm based in Newport Beach, CA. Together the highly talented team of principals encompass over 60 years of institutional hospitality real estate development experience and over $1.6Bn of hotel origination, entitlement, construction, and management focused on timeless and innovative developments.

About Pacifica Hotels:

Pacifica Hotels was formed in 1993 to consolidate the hospitality operations of Invest West Financial Corporation, which has been involved in the acquisition, development, refurbishing and operating of quality hotel properties and other commercial real estate properties for nearly 30 years. Today, Pacifica Hotels is the largest owner and operator of boutique hotels on the Pacific coast. Pacifica Hotels' independent and flagged properties in key California cities from San Diego to San Francisco, as well as Hawaii, feature outstanding locations, AAA 3 and 4-diamond ratings, upgraded amenities and high standards of guest service. For complete hotel descriptions and reservations, please visit .

