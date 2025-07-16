The Dairy Alliance Celebrates National Ice Cream Day

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Scoop up your favorite frozen treat made with real dairy milk, July 20

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National Ice Cream Day arrives on July 20, and The Dairy Alliance , a leader in the dairy industry in raising awareness about the nutritional advantages of milk, shares creamy ways to enjoy this beloved treat. Whether you make your own ice cream, purchase it from the grocery store, or visit your favorite scoop shop, go ahead and raise a cone, cup, milkshake, or even a float in honor of this sweet day!"Ice cream is a fun and delicious way to enjoy real dairy, and we are huge fans of this holiday that celebrates the popular treat. It offers a great way to cool down during the hot summer months and sneak in some protein and other nutrients that dairy milk provides," said Geri Berdak , Chief Executive Officer at The Dairy Alliance.Real dairy milk brings more than creaminess to ice cream, as it packs natural electrolytes, carbohydrates, and high-quality protein that support hydration and recovery better than water or sports drinks. Can't digest lactose? No worries. Today's shelves offer plenty of lactose-free dairy milk options for an equally satisfying scoop.The Dairy Alliance features a variety of milk-inspired frozen treat recipes for enjoying on National Ice Cream Day or any day of the year. Check out recipes for Birthday Cake Batter Ice Cream, Chocolate Brownie Lovers Ice Cream, No-Churn Milk and Cookies Ice Cream, Key Lime Ice Cream, and more on their website.Every third Sunday in July, ice cream fans across the country celebrate National Ice Cream Day, thanks to President Ronald Reagan. In 1984, Reagan designated this day and named July National Ice Cream Month to honor the frozen treat loved by more than 90 percent of Americans.For more information about The Dairy Alliance, visit , or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @TheDairyAlliance.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

