The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) and Al Baraka Islamic Bank BSC Bahrain Sign Documentary Credit Insurance Policy to Boost Shariah-Compliant Trade

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) ( ), a Shariah-based multilateral insurer and member of the Islamic Development Bank Group, and Al Baraka Islamic Bank BSC Bahrain signed a Documentary Credit Insurance Policy (DCIP). The policy aims to strengthen support for Shariah-compliant trade finance, enabling greater security and confidence in the international trade ecosystem.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, Chief Executive Officer of ICIEC, and Dr. Adel Salem, Chief Executive Officer of Al Baraka Islamic Bank BSC Bahrain, in a joint effort to enhance the capacity of Islamic financial institutions to manage trade-related risks more effectively.

Under this partnership, ICIEC will provide insurance coverage for the confirmation of Letters of Credit (LCs) issued by Al Baraka Islamic Bank in connection with the import and export of eligible Shariah-compliant goods and services. This solution will help mitigate payment risks associated with cross-border trade while promoting sustainable growth in ICIEC's member states.

Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC, stated:“This strategic collaboration with Al Baraka Islamic Bank reflects ICIEC's unwavering commitment to advancing intra-OIC trade and investment. By supporting Shariah-compliant trade finance through our Documentary Credit Insurance Policy, we are facilitating secure trade flows while empowering Islamic banks to broaden their offerings to clients. This partnership demonstrates the power of multilateral cooperation in achieving shared development goals.”

For his part, Dr. Adel Salem, CEO of Al Baraka Islamic Bank BSC Bahrain, stated:“We are delighted to partner with ICIEC on this pioneering Credit Insurance Policy, which empowers us to extend Shariah‐compliant trade finance to our clients, bolster Bahrain's role as a regional hub for Islamic banking, and stimulate sustainable economic growth across member states worldwide. This collaboration underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and robust risk management, giving the businesses we serve greater confidence to expand in global markets.”

The DCIP serves as a vital tool for Islamic banks, enhancing their ability to expand trade finance operations with reduced exposure to commercial and political risks. The policy also complements ICIEC's broader mandate to promote economic resilience, financial inclusion, and private sector development in member countries.

Both institutions reaffirmed their shared dedication to expanding the reach of Islamic finance, strengthening risk mitigation tools, and contributing to inclusive and sustainable economic development.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of 'AAA' rated Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investments by providing risk mitigation tools and financial solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world. It has led from the front in delivering a comprehensive suite of solutions to companies and parties in its 50 Member States. ICIEC, for the 17th consecutive year, maintained an "Aa3" insurance financial strength credit rating from Moody's, ranking the Corporation among the top of the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) Industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC“AA-“ long-term Issuer Credit and Financial Strength Rating for the second year with Stable Outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management policies. Cumulatively, ICIEC has insured more than USD 121 billion in trade and investment. ICIEC activities are directed to several sectors - energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture.

About Al Baraka Islamic Bank BSC:

Al Baraka Islamic Bank (AIB) is one of leading financial institutions in the Islamic banking sector within Bahrain. Throughout its history of more than four decades (since its establishment in 1984), the Bank has played a prominent role in building the infrastructure of the Islamic finance industry. The Bank also played a significant role in promoting the Islamic finance industry and publicizing its merits.

AIB offers innovative financial products, including investments, international trading, management of short-term liquidity and consumer financing, all of which are all based on Islamic financing modes. Such financing includes Murabaha, Wakala, Istisna, Musharaka, Mudarabah, Salam, and Ijara Muntahia Bittamleek.

