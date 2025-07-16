NZD/USD Analysis Today 16/07: Trading Correlations (Chart)

403
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The NZD/USD has hit fresh lows in early trading this morning as the 0.59450 realm has shown vulnerability, this as support has been challenged after a run higher yesterday above the 0.60000 level was not sustained of this writing the NZD/USD is near the 0.59450 as the currency pair bounces against lower prices not seen since the last week of June. The NZD/USD has correlated to the broad Forex market as financial institutions have become a bit risk adverse and the USD has become choppy. Yesterday the NZD/USD actually did achieve a solid run higher and penetrated the 0.60000 ratio, but its momentum faded and the currency pair resumed a two week bearish trend. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: SidebarBrokerListAmount, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, });The NZD/USD was trading near the 0.61000 ratio on the 1st of July, many other major currencies were also trading near apex higher values against the USD at this time. However, the past two weeks has seen questions arise about the U.S Federal Reserve\u0026rsquo;s desire regarding interest rate cuts. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell remains vocally against being overly aggressive as long as tariff unknowns cannot be quantified. Also, it must be taken into consideration large players cashed out profits made via USD price action, which had seen a market develop in which they might have believed the USD had been oversold.O.59400 Level as Support and Near-TermYesterday\u0026rsquo;s inflation data from the U.S via the CPI came in largely around expectations, but the numbers were not enough to satisfy financial institutions which sought more bearish impetus for the USD. Today the Producer Price Index data will come from the U.S and these inflation results could affect the NZD/USD. However, it is also the shadows from the potential of tariff storm clouds that are causing choppiness in Forex an additional correlation with the New Zealand Dollar is the developing weakness in the Japanese Yen. New Zealand and Japan are important trade partners and it is intriguing to see both currencies touching important technical weaker ratios against the USD. Near-term support should be watched around the 0.59400 level, if this ratio falters it could set off more selling of the NZD/USD/USD Volatility and SpeculationThe NZD/USD is a favorite for experienced traders because of its capability regarding price velocity and tendency to produce trends. Risk management is essential in the currency pair. The NZD/USD may look oversold to many day traders, but has proven that lower realms can suddenly develop. Timeframes regarding chosen direction in the NZD/USD are vital larger players may believe correctly the NZD/USD is oversold and will develop higher ground again, this doesn\u0026rsquo;t mean that the short and near-term will not see more selling traders need to gauge their perspectives carefully and be careful with leverage for upside in the NZD/USD with quick hitting bursts that try to cash out winnings with take profits is tempting but realistic targets are needed for 0.59500 and 0.59600 above feels correct, but could prove too far away and dynamic for day traders who cannot withstand intraday choppiness/USD Short Term Outlook:Current Resistance: 0.59475Current Support: 0.59410High Target: 0.59690Low Target: 0.59320
