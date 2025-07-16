Update - Ultra Cinemas Of Panama To Investigate Boquete For Movie Theater And Convention Center -
Plans are for a Meeting to take Place for those Interested in the Project
Ultra Cinemas is in the process of investigating Boquete as a movie theater and mini-convention center. They need the help of Boqueteños. The group would like to have a managing partner and investors. It is easy to find people who can spend money, but they are looking for people who can make money. Entrepreneurial people with movie theater experience, as well as convention and entertainment facilities experience would be preferred, so please apply with a very short CV or resume, or just an email will suffice. The Ultra Cinemas Movie Theater Group lists 4 theaters in Panama, according to an Instagram recent post: Here are some of the movies playing:
For the convention center side, we are looking for individuals, service clubs or organizations that can help with Bingo's, card games, darts, casinos, and games of chance for the total Vegas experience. That would include a food court with restaurants included from Boquete, David, Panama City and beyond. An Irish Pub would be nice, so the entertainment list is large. Churches may be interested in early morning services with 200 seats available, a stage, a microphone, and a big screen and projector room. We know that Boquete has the experienced individuals to make this happen, both retired and currently working.
NewsroomPanama will be accepting the resumes or CV's as of today and for the rest of next week so email at ... The heading or subject line should be CV to be kept separate from regular emails. From those resumes and CV's we will invite you to a meeting and viewing of the facility. The date of this first meeting will be Thursday afternoon July 17th 2025 in Boquete to talk about this project further. We will announce a time and exact location at a later time. Write to us today as there may be a limited number of persons who can attend this first meeting. Thank you for your time. For Superman fans, it is now playing:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment