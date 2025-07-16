MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu and Acer Medical trial AI service that assesses future disease risk in elderly patients through gait pattern abnormality detection

Kawasaki, Japan and New Taipei City, Taiwan, July 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and Acer Medical Inc., a provider of AI-powered medical imaging and preventative medicine, today announced a collaborative agreement to develop“aiGait” powered by Uvance, a solution that leverages Fujitsu's advanced skeleton recognition AI technology to detect gait pattern abnormalities, and provide gait quantization to healthcare professionals to support the early diagnosis of dementia and Parkinson's disease. The technology is part of“Fujitsu Kozuchi for Vision” from the Fujitsu Uvance offering“AI Technologies and Solutions.” The agreement, signed on June 25, 2025, has planned with initial testing at the daycare center attached to the Taipei Veterans Hospital. The testing will utilize cameras to capture data on patient movements, including standing up, sitting down, and walking, and will compare it with movements specific to dementia patients using skeleton recognition AI technology. The solution is expected to be introduced by Acer Medical to elderly care facilities across Taiwan by the end of 2025.

By integrating Fujitsu's advanced skeleton recognition AI into its mobile-friendly solution, Acer Medical is transforming routine movements-like standing, sitting, and walking-into valuable clinical insights. The goal of Acer Medical is to help caregivers and clinicians detect subtle changes early, enabling timely intervention and improving patient outcomes. This initiative reflects Acer Medical's broader mission: to bring intelligent, affordable healthcare solutions to communities that need them most.

Under the business model Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu is building an ecosystem of Uvance Partners that will apply data and AI towards the resolution of social issues. Through co-creation with these partners, and utilizing AI Decision Intelligence, Fujitsu aims to realize high-end health management services and advance people's wellbeing.

Under this partnership, Fujitsu and Acer Medical will accelerate efforts to address the social challenges related to gait abnormalities, including their presentation as the early symptoms of dementia and Parkinson's disease. The two companies aim to improve access to elderly care by rolling out this jointly-developed solution to care facilities and primary care clinics in Taiwan and hope to eventually apply it in sports science analysis, pediatric neurodevelopmental disorders, and cerebral palsy.

Allen Lien M.D., DrPH, Chairman of Acer Medical, comments:

“This collaboration brings together the technological and clinical expertise of both Taiwan and Japan, addressing the growing demand for preventive medicine and smart healthcare in aging societies. Acer Medical will continue to refine the user experience by actively gathering feedback from healthcare professionals and care providers, aiming to enhance the practicality and scalability of the overall solution.”

Hidenori Fujiwara, Head of Human Digital Twin Division, Global Solution Business Group, Fujitsu, comments:

“We are honored that Fujitsu's skeleton recognition AI technology can contribute to the early detection of dementia and Parkinson's disease through our collaboration with Acer Medical. By combining Acer Medical's outstanding expertise and track record in the AI health tech field with our technology and know-how in analyzing human movement with ease and high accuracy, we have created a solution that can be rolled out globally. This initiative aligns with the World Health Organization's vision of 'healthy aging' and we aim to leverage the insights gained from its implementation in Taiwan to contribute to addressing the challenges faced by an aging world.”

Initiative overview

At participating daycare centers within Taiwanese medical institutions, caregivers and nurses will be given smartphones and tablets to record patients' movements, such as walking, standing, and sitting.”aiGait” powered by Uvance performs a streamlined assessment utilizing Fujitsu's cutting-edge, high-precision skeleton recognition AI to provide detailed motion analysis. The results are then presented to caregivers and nurses in an easy-to-understand format. This screening process is designed to detect early warning signs of health conditions. If an individual's movements deviate from established norms, the system will generate a report prompting caregivers to recommend a consultation with a physician, facilitating early diagnosis and treatment.

Acer Medical is committed to refining the user experience of the app by incorporating feedback from healthcare professionals in facilities conducting the initial testing, to detect abnormal gait patterns detected by the model can be further assessed for potential dementia or Parkinson's disease through standardized detection procedures and data quantization, providing healthcare professionals with a basis for clinical judgment.

Fujitsu's skeleton recognition AI technology

This offering is based on high-precision skeleton recognition AI technology cultivated through Fujitsu's Judging Support System for gymnastics, the world's first and only officially recognized AI judging support system for competitive sports. Proprietary correction algorithms significantly reduce jitter (estimation error) in posture recognition, previously a challenge in image analysis using deep learning for characteristic movements of dementia and Parkinson's disease. Photorealistic technology generates large amounts of training data, shortening the learning period significantly. Processes that traditionally required months of manual work can now be automated and completed within a matter of hours.

By combining these technologies and applying the AI model trained with 3D data to a 2D engine, the solution enables high-precision analysis even with videos shot on smartphones or tablets, making it easily applicable in the field.

Background

The increasing risk of chronic diseases associated with aging poses a significant challenge to quality of life. Early diagnosis is particularly critical for progressive conditions like dementia and Parkinson's disease, where timely intervention can significantly impact outcomes. Existing assessments rely heavily on manual testing and the results can depend on the individual assessors. According to research from the National Health Research Institutes (NHRI), in Taiwan the number of individuals aged 65 and over living with dementia was estimated to be around 350,000 in 2024, with projections reaching approximately 680,000 by 2041(1). To address this growing concern, there is a pressing need for simple, accessible methods of early disease detection, such as this one, that can be seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of older adults. Such solutions are expected to slow disease progression, reduce healthcare costs, and ultimately help maintain a higher quality of life for Taiwan's aging population.

About Powered by Uvance / Uvance Partners

Achieving the sustainability transformation envisioned by Fujitsu Uvance requires collaboration with partners who bring diverse knowledge and technologies to jointly create a sustainable future. These Uvance Partners integrate Fujitsu Uvance offerings to develop and deliver innovative "powered by Uvance" products, leveraging cutting-edge technologies and expertise. Fujitsu is committed to growing alongside its Uvance Partners, expanding business opportunities, and addressing critical social challenges together.

(1)Source

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

About Acer Medical Inc.

Acer Medical is the first subsidiary of the Acer Group focusing on Artificial Intelligence, dedicated to bridging the gap between technology and medicine through artificial intelligence, rich clinical data, and advanced software development, providing medical practitioners with actionable insights. We are dedicated to smart medical software and hardware integrated solutions based on AI-driven medical imaging diagnostic technologies.

Acer Medical is one of the few companies with a comprehensive AI healthcare technology pipeline. Acer Medical has expanded its products into international markets for more than 13 countries. Find out more:

Press Contacts

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries

Acer Medical Inc.

Marketing and Public Relations Department

Contact Us - Acer Medical

Source: Fujitsu LtdSectors: Cloud & Enterprise, Healthcare & Pharm