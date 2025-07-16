How QF's Youth Camps Are Shaping Tomorrow's Change-Makers

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To mark World Youth Skills Day, Qatar Foundation is illuminating the importance of hands-on learning and real-world experience in shaping future-ready youth.

Through its Mukhayamna Summer Camp, running throughout July and August, Qatar Foundation (QF) is creating spaces where young people can explore their passions, build new skills, and grow into confident, capable change-makers as well as lifelong learners, by offering programs in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, quantum computing, cybersecurity, leadership, business, and sports.

With this year's World Youth Skills Day theme being 'Youth empowerment through AI and digital skills,' the Mukhayamna camp – organized by QF's Pre-University Education (PUE) – hosted a five-day course on quantum computing for young people across Qatar. And course leader Dr. Saif Al-Kuwari, an Associate Professor at QF's Hamad Bin Khalifa University, explained the importance of equipping young people with the skills needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

“This camp introduced students to an emerging field of computing that is expected to play a major role in the coming years,” he said.“It gave them a glimpse into the future of technology and helped them start thinking about how to align their career paths accordingly.

“By engaging with a technology that's set to disrupt nearly every aspect of our lives, students will be better prepared to adapt to it and contribute to its development.”

Each day was divided into two main parts – in the morning, students were introduced to the theoretical foundations of the topic, while the afternoon was dedicated to hands-on laboratory activities where they developed their own quantum programs, before the activities concluded with an interactive competition.

Although quantum computing was the focus of the program, Dr. Al-Kuwari explained that a general sense of curiosity is key for students to thrive in today's world, alongside learning valuable soft skills such as collaboration and leadership that were taught during the program.

“One of the most amazing moments in this edition of the camp was when some students, having completed the tasks in their assigned labs, began helping their peers with theirs,” he said.

Among the participants was 16-year-old Al Maha Academy for Girls student Maryam Alhammadi, who said:“My computing skills improved, and now I have more information about the topic. The course leader presented the information well, especially for beginners.

“I really enjoyed the practical components of the camp because I'm actually implementing what I'm learning – and putting it into practice. And I liked meeting new people, too.

“I think it's important for young people to learn about computing, and I would definitely do a course like this again.”

Meanwhile, Mukhayamna's Leadership Camp for Boys saw boys take part in a series of activities, from sports like swimming, dodgeball, and football to communication and social skills workshops.

Abdulrahman Hassen Al Muhannadi, a 15-year-old participant from Qatar Academy Al Khor, part of QF's PUE, spoke about his experience at the camp, saying:“I've gained so many skills through this camp and made a lot of friends. We even had a lesson on public speaking, which I know will help with my diploma and improve my social skills – something I'll need in the future.

“Social skills and critical thinking are so important today; they're the base of many other skills. They also gave us the opportunity to volunteer to teach a lesson and lead prayers.”

The Mukhayamna Summer Camp continues throughout July and August, with the following programs still on offer:

Leadership Camp (Girls): July 20-24

Business Camp: July 20-24

Skills Camp (Boys, 7-13 years): July 27- August 11

Skills Camp (Girls, 7-13 years): July 27- August 11

Skills Camp (Boys and Girls, 5-6 years): July 27 - August 11

Registration for Mukhayamna is available here .