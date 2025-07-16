WETA Announces New Free Streaming Service: WETA+

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New service offers wide and locally curated catalog of live and on-demand PBS and WETA programming

Arlington, VA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WETA, the flagship public media station in the national capital area, has launched WETA+, a new streaming service tailored for the local D.C., MD and VA community. In addition to offering free on-demand PBS programming and live channels, WETA+ showcases films and series acquired specifically for local audiences and highlights programming that celebrates the neighborhoods and culture of the region.

WETA+ was developed as part of the Local Public initiative, a collaboration with public media stations across the country. Local Public, spearheaded by Cascade PBS, is a new initiative aimed at developing affordable and locally focused streaming apps for PBS licensees.

“Throughout our history, WETA has been a pioneer in public broadcasting, with a strong commitment to educating and inspiring our community,” said Miguel Monteverde, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WETA Greater Washington.“WETA+ is an ambitious new step in the contemporary age of broadcasting and television, expanding access to high-quality public media programs in a user-friendly streaming experience that is built with our local audience in mind.”

HOW TO GET WETA+

On televisions, WETA+ is available on Roku devices and TVs, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Google TV, Samsung and LG TVs.

On mobile devices, WETA+ is available through the Apple/iOS store and the Google Play/Android store.

MORE ABOUT WETA+

On-demand viewing designed for the local community

WETA+ users can access an extensive library of noteworthy WETA and PBS programming, entirely on-demand. This includes popular selections such as All Creatures Great and Small, Nature, NOVA, Antiques Roadshow, history documentaries by Ken Burns and series from Prof. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., and premier news and public affairs offerings including PBS News Hour and Washington Week with The Atlantic.

The service features access to films and series produced and acquired specifically for the D.C.-area market, including popular, locally produced favorites Signature Dish, If You Lived Here, WETA Arts and Get Out of Town along with films such as the Emmy-winning documentary Feast Your Ears: The Story of WHFS 102.3 FM, short films curated by the renowned DC/DOX film festival, and special programming from NASA and The Atlantic.

WETA+ also offers more than 50 locally curated“collections,” through which viewers can browse hand-picked programs by genre, highlighting everything from drama and mystery to D.C. goings-on and must-watch documentaries. Collections are created by WETA programming staff and reflect the viewing preferences of D.C.-area viewers. Examples include“Classic Movies,”“Trending in the DMV,” and“12 Series That Will Make You Smarter.”

Free live TV

Using the“Live” option in WETA+, residents of the D.C. metro area can watch - free, anytime, anywhere - live TV versions of WETA channels:

· WETA PBS, the flagship channel that features the best of PBS programs, along with Local Mondays, Thriller Thursdays, and American History Nights on Saturdays.

· WETA UK, devoted to 24/7 British programming including BBC News and Masterpiece, with weekly Foreign Favorites.

· WETA Metro, offering PBS programs with a focus on documentaries and current and local affairs for D.C.-area residents.

· WETA World, showcasing an extensive lineup of non-fiction programs celebrating an array of voices and cultures.

· WETA PBS Kids, offering 24/7 access to acclaimed educational television programs for young people, including Sesame Street, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, Molly of Denali and new series Carl the Collector.

Two levels of access

WETA+ is free to download and install on most televisions, streaming, and mobile devices. In addition to the five channels available to live stream, for free, in the D.C. area, hundreds of free programs are available on-demand, including:

· The latest episodes of favorite Masterpiece classic dramas and mysteries

· The newest Ken Burns and Prof. Henry Louis Gates, Jr. documentaries and series

· New episodes of science and nature programs including Nature and NOVA

· Current episodes of arts programs such as Great Performances

· PBS News Hour, PBS News Weekend, Frontline, and Washington Week with The Atlantic

· Local productions If You Lived Here, Get Out of Town, Signature Dish and WETA Arts.

WETA+ with PBS Passport expands viewers' options. With a contribution of $5 per month or $60 per year, WETA+ donors/members have access to an expanded list of benefits:

· Early and binge access to popular series like Masterpiece

· Live streaming of WETA channels anywhere in the United States

· A huge library of additional programs, including:

· Past seasons of Masterpiece mysteries and dramas

· The entire Ken Burns collection

· Past seasons of Finding Your Roots, Nature and NOVA

· The entire catalog of Frontline, American Experience and Independent Lens documentaries

· Classic films such as To Kill a Mockingbird and Godzilla

· International drama series including Astrid, The Paris Murders, The Brokenwood Mysteries and Seaside Hotel.

Customer support

WETA+ users can contact WETA Audience Services staff for help at 703-998-2724 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, email ... or visit weta.org/plushelp for additional information and resources.



ABOUT WETA

WETA is the leading public broadcaster in the nation's capital, serving Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia with inspiring and educational content on television channels WETA PBS, WETA UK, WETA Metro PBS, WETA World, and WETA PBS Kids and streaming on WETA+ and at ; and on radio station WETA Classical 90.9 FM and . WETA is also the second-largest content producer for the PBS system, home to news and public affairs programs including PBS News Hour and Washington Week with The Atlantic and documentary films by Ken Burns and Prof. Henry Louis Gates, Jr.

Local programming and digital content created by WETA celebrates the people, places and culture of the region through series including Get Out of Town, Signature Dish, WETA Arts, If You Lived Here and It's Academic.

Sharon Percy Rockefeller is President and Chief Executive Officer of WETA.

More information on WETA and its programs and services is available at . Follow WETA @wetatvfm on Facebook and Instagram and @wetapbs on YouTube.

