Fresh New Look, Same Bold Flavors: Tres Picosos Burritos Presents Bright New Packaging

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The innovative design is a colorful takeoff from the original packaging, which was styled after vintage Mexican street art to emphasize home-style cooking. The new packaging reflects the trend of today's more adventurous consumers for spicy, tangy, smoky, and robust flavors, like the taste that's wrapped in every Tres Picosos burrito.

According to Innova Market Insights' Global Flavor Trends 2025 , consumers are increasingly gravitating toward intense flavors, multisensory eating experiences, and novel combinations. Jane Hartgrove , la jefa (Spanish for "the boss") at Tres Picosos, says, "Today's flavor profiles are getting ever more bold, and we wanted the packaging design to reflect that. Tres Picosos burrito recipes have always featured those elements, and our new packaging is designed to broadcast that fiesta-like vibe with vibrant, celebratory 'colores'."

In addition to the new design for paper packaging, Tres Picosos offers two additional styles -foil and clear film - along with an eye-catching shipping box to complete the theme.

For a sample of Tres Picosos burritos for your foodservice or retail location, contact your distributor or visit a participating grocery or convenience store to try one today.

About Tres Picosos

Made in Colorado, Tres Picosos - translated as three hotties, or spicy peppers - has produced authentic Mexican burritos for the convenience and foodservice channels since 2005. Tres Picosos burritos have more filling and less tortilla than other offerings. Uncompromising on quality ingredients and committed to bringing affordable, gourmet-level burritos to U.S. retailers, Tres Picosos makes branded and private-label burritos plus an entire Mexican foodservice platform through its Naughty Chile Taqueria brand. Tres Picosos is a woman-owned business (WBENC) with nationwide distribution through Dot Foods, Inc. To learn more, visit: .

SOURCE Tres Picosos