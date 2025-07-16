Sonatype Solutions Now Available In The New AWS Marketplace AI Agents And Tools Category

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fulton, Md., July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype, the end-to-end software supply chain security company, today announced the availability of its entire product suite, including Nexus Repository Cloud , in the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace. Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers can now easily discover, buy, and deploy Sonatype's industry-leading open source and AI management solutions using their AWS accounts to accelerate AI agent and agentic workflow development.The AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace serves as a centralized catalog for hundreds of AI solutions from trusted AWS Partners. Among those available is Sonatype's industry leading software composition analysis , proactive malicious code protection, and the world's most trusted binary artifact manager, Nexus Repository, helping organizations accelerate secure software development.

"By offering Sonatype through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category, we're providing customers with a streamlined way to access our tools for secure, responsible AI adoption, helping them build and deploy AI agent solutions faster, more efficiently and securely," said Tyler Warden, SVP of Product at Sonatype. "Our customers across all industries are already using these capabilities to securely integrate, manage, and govern open source AI models with speed and assurance.”

Earlier this year, Sonatype announced its end-to-end AI Software Composition Analysis (AI SCA) capabilities that enable development teams to securely deliver AI-powered solutions without compromising security, compliance, or velocity. Sonatype's end-to-end open source AI solutions provide automated policy management, unmatched AI observability and compliance, and a centralized repository for storing and sharing access to the latest Hugging Face models across the organization.

New in AWS Marketplace, Nexus Repository , the leading binary artifact manager, is now available via cloud, providing AWS customers with a centralized repository for storing and managing open source software components and AI models. Joint customers are able to quickly offload infrastructure management with instant scale, high availability, and global access.

Through the AWS Marketplace AI Agents and Tools category, AWS customers can significantly accelerate their procurement process to drive AI innovation, reducing the time needed for vendor evaluations and complex negotiations. With centralized purchasing using AWS accounts, customers maintain visibility and control over licensing, payments, and access through AWS.

To learn more, visit Sonatype's listing in AWS Marketplace . To learn more about the new AI Agents and Tools category in AWS Marketplace, visit .

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the software supply chain security company. We provide the world's best end-to-end software supply chain security solution, combining the only proactive protection against malicious open source, the only enterprise grade SBOM management and the leading open source dependency management platform. This empowers enterprises to create and maintain secure, quality, and innovative software at scale. As founders of Nexus Repository and stewards of Maven Central, the world's largest repository of Java open-source software, we are software pioneers and our open source expertise is unmatched. We empower innovation with an unparalleled commitment to build faster, safer software and harness AI and data intelligence to mitigate risk, maximize efficiencies, and drive powerful software development. More than 2,000 organizations, including 70% of the Fortune 100 and 15 million software developers, rely on Sonatype to optimize their software supply chains. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit .

CONTACT: Megan Schmidt Sonatype ...