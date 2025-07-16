Marten Portable Buildings Of Wisconsin Bring Handcrafted Sheds To Shedhub

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Marten Portable Buildings , a manufacturer of hand-built storage buildings based in the Midwest, has joined ShedHub , a national online marketplace for sheds . The company is now listing inventory from four locations across Wisconsin, integrating with the ShedHub platform.

Marten Portable Buildings was founded in 1994 in Western Kentucky as a small, family-operated business. Since then, it has expanded its presence across Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. According to the company, all of its structures are still built by hand using traditional construction methods. Production remains focused on what Marten describes as superior craftsmanship, quality materials, and a long-term commitment to customer satisfaction.

In 2005, the company expanded its dealer network across the Midwest, allowing it to serve a broader customer base while maintaining a localized service model. According to the company, many of its facilities remain family-run and community-focused, contributing to job creation and regional economic growth. All buildings are constructed in the United States by local craftsmen.

The company builds different structure types, including utility and garden sheds, garages, barns, cabins, greenhouses, cottages, lofted buildings, pavilions, and chicken coops. Customers can use Marten's 3D builder to design and customize their own building with selected specifications and features.

All buildings are constructed on 4x6 pressure-treated skids that are notched at each floor joist for added strength. Other standard features include LP or Advantech engineered flooring, reinforced doors with key locks, and galvanized ring shank nails. Roofs are finished with Premium roofing, Metal or Fiberglass seal-down shingles, and aluminum drip edges. The company also installs air vents to support airflow and temperature regulation and applies weather-resistant sealer to exposed surfaces. Wall framing includes 2x4 or 2x6 studs 16" on center.

Warranties vary by product and material. Most buildings carry a minimum five-year warranty. Roofing on metal structures is covered for up to forty years, and a ten-year no-fade warranty covers urethane-finished buildings. Financing is available through Peoples State Bank, and customers may alternatively choose a rent-to-own plan that does not include early payoff penalties.

Buildings are currently listed on ShedHub from the company's dealer locations in Albany, Watertown, Portage, and Monroe, Wisconsin. According to Marten, delivery is included for customers within 50 miles of a participating dealer, and buildings are placed using a low-impact delivery system designed to minimize disruption to the property.

ShedHub is a digital platform that enables users to browse and compare sheds and portable structures across the United States. The addition of Marten Portable Buildings expands ShedHub's inventory of locally built products in southern Wisconsin and introduces a builder with over 30 years of regional experience to the site.

For more information, visit martenportablebuildings.

About ShedHub

ShedHub is an online marketplace that connects consumers with local shed dealers and manufacturers. The platform allows users to browse inventory, compare prices and models from various sellers according to the location.

About Marten Portable Buildings

Marten Portable Buildings, LLC was founded in 1994 in Western Kentucky. The company builds hand-crafted sheds, garages, cabins, and other portable structures using traditional construction techniques and pressure-treated materials. They operate across Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin with a network of dealers and local craftsmen.

Marten Portable Buildings of Wisconsin

Marten Portable Buildings of Wisconsin

+1 608-886-9812

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.