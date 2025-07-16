Fidelis Care Food Security Grant Applications Now Open To Providers And Organizations Across New York State

Grants aim to help fund health equity programs that support food security and Food Is Medicine practices

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis Care , a statewide health plan with more than 2.4 million members in New York State and a Centene Corporation company, has opened the application process for its 2025 grants addressing food insecurity. The grants, open to healthcare providers and community-based organizations in New York, aim to fund programs that support food security and Food Is Medicine (FIM) practices. The FIM approach integrates access to nutritious food into healthcare delivery to prevent, manage, or treat diet-related diseases. These programs are increasingly supported by healthcare professionals to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and address disparities in nutrition and chronic disease management.

The United States Department of Agriculture says over 47 million people in the United States struggle to access enough nutritious food. In New York State , over 2.2 million residents, including more than 14 percent of children in the state, are affected. Urban areas like New York City face high demand, while rural regions such as the North Country and Southern Tier reported some of the state's highest rates of need. Suburban communities, often underrepresented in hunger data, also saw growing challenges, particularly among families who don't qualify for federal assistance but still face economic hardship.

"The gaps we are seeing in food access really show why health equity programs are so important," said Fidelis Care Chief Medical Officer Dr. Vincent Marchello. "Fidelis Care is pleased to support local groups that make a real difference, especially through Food Is Medicine programs that connect people with the nutritious food they need to stay healthy. These grants are part of our ongoing commitment to making sure that everyone, no matter where they are in New York, can live a healthier life."

The Fidelis Care Food Security and Food Is Medicine grant application is available at fideliscare/food-grant . The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. August 6, 2025. Fidelis Care plans to announce the grant recipients in September in observance of Hunger Action Month.

