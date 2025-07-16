Son Of Sardaar 2: Full Cast Revealed From Ajay Devgn To Ravi Kishan's Gangster Twist

Ajay Devgn and team unveil 13 new Son of Sardaar 2 posters, introducing the full star cast and their roles. Fans get a glimpse of each character ahead of the film's release.

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Jassi aka Jaswinder Singh Randhawa.Mrunal Thakur plays Rabia, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn for the first time.Ravi Kishan replaces Sanjay Dutt, playing the character of Raja.The late Mukul Dev is seen as Tony, reprising his role from the first film.Sanjay Mishra, who had a cameo in the first film, plays Bantu Pandey.Chunky Pandey joins the franchise as Danish.Vindu Dara Singh returns as Tittu.Sharat Saxena joins the cast as Sardar Ranjit Singh.Kubbra Sait makes her franchise debut as Mehwish.Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa plays Dimple.Deepak Dobriyal plays an interesting role as Gul.TV actress Roshni Walia makes her film debut as Saba.Ashwini Kalsekar plays Raja's wife, Premlata.TV actor Sahil Mehta plays a significant role as Gogi.'Son of Sardaar 2', directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, releases on July 25th.