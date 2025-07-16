Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Son Of Sardaar 2: Full Cast Revealed From Ajay Devgn To Ravi Kishan's Gangster Twist

Son Of Sardaar 2: Full Cast Revealed From Ajay Devgn To Ravi Kishan's Gangster Twist


2025-07-16 10:12:54
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Ajay Devgn and team unveil 13 new Son of Sardaar 2 posters, introducing the full star cast and their roles. Fans get a glimpse of each character ahead of the film's release.

 

Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Jassi aka Jaswinder Singh Randhawa.Mrunal Thakur plays Rabia, sharing the screen with Ajay Devgn for the first time.Ravi Kishan replaces Sanjay Dutt, playing the character of Raja.The late Mukul Dev is seen as Tony, reprising his role from the first film.Sanjay Mishra, who had a cameo in the first film, plays Bantu Pandey.Chunky Pandey joins the franchise as Danish.Vindu Dara Singh returns as Tittu.Sharat Saxena joins the cast as Sardar Ranjit Singh.Kubbra Sait makes her franchise debut as Mehwish.Punjabi actress Neeru Bajwa plays Dimple.Deepak Dobriyal plays an interesting role as Gul.TV actress Roshni Walia makes her film debut as Saba.Ashwini Kalsekar plays Raja's wife, Premlata.TV actor Sahil Mehta plays a significant role as Gogi.'Son of Sardaar 2', directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, releases on July 25th.

MENAFN16072025007385015968ID1109809185

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search