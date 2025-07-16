403
Ethiopian Airlines Kick Off Daily Flights to Abu Dhabi
(MENAFN) Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s top airline, has introduced a daily passenger service to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
This new route is expected to elevate bilateral relations and play a pivotal role in enhancing trade, investment, and tourism between Ethiopia and the UAE, said Mesfin Tasew, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group, during Tuesday’s launch event in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital.
Mesfin emphasized that this expanded connection will strengthen ties between Africa and the Middle East, offering fresh opportunities for deeper regional cooperation.
Currently, Ethiopian Airlines operates more than 100 weekly passenger flights to 13 Middle Eastern and Gulf destinations. Just last June, the airline introduced a four-times-weekly service to Sharjah in the UAE, the company confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.
This new Abu Dhabi route emerges from a significant joint venture between Ethiopian Airlines and the UAE’s Etihad Airways. The partnership aims to enhance collaboration between the two airlines, supporting joint growth and route expansion between Ethiopia and the UAE while boosting connectivity across their worldwide networks, the statement detailed.
