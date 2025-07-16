403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Labubu company witnesses skyrocketing profit
(MENAFN) Pop Mart, the Chinese toy firm behind the hugely popular Labubu dolls, has said its profits are set to soar for the first six months of this year.
The Beijing-based company said it expects profits for the period to jump by at least 350% as revenues more than tripled.
Pop Mart, which has a stock market value of more than $40bn (£31.6bn), also said profitability had been boosted by increased recognition of the brand globally and cost controls.
Collectors have been obsessed with the viral Labubu dolls - fictional elf-like creatures with a row of jagged teeth - which have flown off shelves and sparked long queues in shops worldwide.
Pop Mart is best known for selling toys in "blind boxes" - a type of packaging that hides its contents until it is opened. The marketing tactic has faced criticism for encouraging gambling-like behaviour and compulsive buying.
Launched in 2019, Labubu dolls have helped the company become a major retailer, operating more than 2,000 vending machines and stores around the world.
Pop Mart began selling its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020. The company's stock market valuation has jumped by almost 600% in the last year.
Sales from outside mainland China contributed to nearly 40% of its total revenue in 2024.
The Beijing-based company said it expects profits for the period to jump by at least 350% as revenues more than tripled.
Pop Mart, which has a stock market value of more than $40bn (£31.6bn), also said profitability had been boosted by increased recognition of the brand globally and cost controls.
Collectors have been obsessed with the viral Labubu dolls - fictional elf-like creatures with a row of jagged teeth - which have flown off shelves and sparked long queues in shops worldwide.
Pop Mart is best known for selling toys in "blind boxes" - a type of packaging that hides its contents until it is opened. The marketing tactic has faced criticism for encouraging gambling-like behaviour and compulsive buying.
Launched in 2019, Labubu dolls have helped the company become a major retailer, operating more than 2,000 vending machines and stores around the world.
Pop Mart began selling its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2020. The company's stock market valuation has jumped by almost 600% in the last year.
Sales from outside mainland China contributed to nearly 40% of its total revenue in 2024.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No. 1 Defi Protocol On Aptos, Echo, Launches Token Generation Event
- Bitget Launches TACUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Support
- Shheikh.Io Launches SHHEIKH Token Presale For Blockchain-Backed Real‐World Asset Investments
- PEPESCAPE Launches Crypto Presale, Combining Memecoin Culture With Decentralized Finance Ecosystem
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment