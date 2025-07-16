Apex Group And Penrose Partners Announce Apex Invest Digital: Bridging Investors And The Digital Asset Ecosystem

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Apex Group and Penrose Partners are proud to announce the launch of Apex Invest Digital. Building on the success of the Apex Invest Series, Apex Invest Digital marks the event program's expansion into digital assets in alignment with the Group's focus on delivering the rails for tomorrow's investment models. In partnership with Penrose Partners - a leading blockchain advisory firm - the program aims to demystify digital asset investments and provide LPs with direct access to vetted service providers, asset managers, funds, and emerging opportunities.Programme themes include the institutional digital asset landscape, opportunities and risks in digital asset investing, global regulatory developments, tokenization of alternative and real-world assets (RWAs), and the evolution of alternatives into digital asset classes."The expansion of our programming is about enabling LPs to engage confidently in the digital asset space," said Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group. "We are not just adapting to change - we are driving it and developing solutions that empower the financial services ecosystem. Through our partnership with Penrose Partners, we are combining our global reach with blockchain expertise to deliver a truly valuable experience; which is part of our broader commitment as a Group to shaping the future of finance as accessible, secure, scalable, and seamless.""We are excited to work with Apex Group to help institutional investors navigate this dynamic sector," said Kerem Kolcuoglu, Managing Partner at Penrose Partners. "Our goal is to bridge traditional finance and digital finance, and this event series is the perfect platform for that."The series is kicking off at Lausanne Palace, Switzerland, on September 22, 2025, tickets and sponsorship packages are now available.

Apex Invest is a specialised service from Apex Group designed to streamline capital-raising, advisory and networking for asset managers and allocators in the alternative investments sector.

-ends-

Media Contact:

Chanel Townsend

... | +447391046830

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.

About Penrose Partners

Founded in 2019, Penrose Partners is a digital asset consultancy that advises public and private sector institutions on strategy, business development, and education programs. Penrose's mission is to help drive the global adoption of digital assets to create a more open and inclusive financial system. The firm works at the intersection of innovation, regulation, and enterprise, supporting leading organizations including Coinbase, Circle, 3iQ, the NEAR Foundation, and the Government of Bermuda. Headquartered in Bermuda, Penrose Partners operates globally across London, Montreal, New York, and Toronto.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Apex Group