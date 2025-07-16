Siebert Financial Launches“Generation Wealth” Campaign To Reframe Investing For Gen Z

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Developed by in-house agency Gebbia Media, the campaign embraces indulgence, digital culture, and a new take on financial empowerment

MIAMI and NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: SIEB) is flipping the script on how financial services connect with Gen Z. Today, the firm announced the launch of“Generation Wealth ,” a bold, multi-platform campaign built by its in-house creative agency, Gebbia Media, to meet young investors on their terms and in their language.

The campaign rejects outdated tropes of austerity and lectures. Instead, it taps into Gen Z's unapologetic relationship with money: one where indulgence and responsibility can co-exist. The core message: You can have your cake and eat it too, if you know how to manage your money.

"This is not about dumbing down financial information. Gen Z is financially savvy, just on a different wavelength,” said Stefano Marrone, Chief Marketing Officer of Siebert Financial and Creative Lead on the campaign.“They invest, they save, they hustle. What they don't do is respond to outdated messaging. Generation Wealth is our answer to that, serious financial information, delivered with culture and relevance.”

The campaign features a cast of creators and influencers with non-traditional paths to wealth: young athletes, musicians, lifestyle tastemakers, reflecting the diversity and ambition of this generation. The tone is aspirational without being preachy, borrowing visual cues from fashion and street culture rather than boardrooms and bank branches.

“Finance brands love to lecture. We don't," said David Gebbia, CEO of Gebbia Media.“This campaign is about showing up where Gen Z already is, with visuals and stories that actually speak to their goals and lifestyle. It's about flipping the narrative from restriction to ownership."

Running across digital, social, out-of-home, and creator-led content, Generation Wealth's customer service engine is powered by a team of young Siebert wealth managers, real professionals who know the markets and understand the mindset of young investors. From TikTok to transit screens, the content invites a generation often misunderstood by traditional finance to invest with confidence and without compromise.

“Connecting with the next generation of investors is not optional but vital,” said John J. Gebbia, CEO of Siebert Financial.“Generation Wealth reflects our broader strategy: embracing innovation, not just in what we build, but in how we build our brand. We've adopted AI across the business, and we're not afraid to experiment. That's how you stay relevant. That's how you grow.”

Generation Wealth is more than a campaign. It's part of a broader commitment by Siebert to actively engage the next generation of investors. This includes investing in tech-forward platforms, building digital-first products, and becoming one of the first financial firms to integrate AI tools across content, communications, and client services. Siebert isn't just evolving what it offers, but also how it presents itself in its customers' feeds and media.

The campaign launches in July across U.S. markets, with the first wave of influencer content and digital media. Out-of-home placements are set to roll out in Miami first, followed by New York and Los Angeles.









About Gebbia Media

Gebbia Media is an artist-first entertainment company focused on the development and promotion of music and sports talent, catalog acquisition, and bold storytelling across film, television, podcasts, and digital media. As a subsidiary of Siebert Financial Corp., Gebbia Media also functions as the in-house production and marketing agency for Siebert and its subsidiaries, creating branded content, advertising strategies, and social media campaigns.

Driven by the belief that creativity, raw talent, and commercial acumen can birth extraordinary storytelling, Gebbia Media is building a premier media company rooted in cultural impact and financial strategy. By fusing compelling content with financial infrastructure, the company is redefining how audiences are engaged, enhancing financial literacy, expanding market reach, and unlocking new monetization opportunities across platforms. Gebbia Media's operations span music, sports, and entertainment, creating powerful synergies between culture and commerce within Siebert's broader ecosystem. More information is available at .

About Siebert Financial Corp.

Siebert is a diversified financial services company and has been a member of the NYSE since 1967, when Muriel Siebert became the first woman to own a seat on the NYSE and the first to head one of its member firms.

Siebert operates through its subsidiaries Muriel Siebert & Co., LLC, Siebert AdvisorNXT, LLC, Park Wilshire Companies, Inc., RISE Financial Services, LLC, Siebert Technologies, LLC, and StockCross Digital Solutions, Ltd, and Gebbia Media LLC. Through these entities, Siebert provides a full range of brokerage and financial advisory services, including securities brokerage; investment banking and capital markets services; investment advisory and insurance offerings; securities lending; corporate stock plan administration solutions; in addition to entertainment and media productions. For over 55 years, Siebert has been a company that values its clients, shareholders, and employees. More information is available at .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs and expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project," "intend" and similar words or expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements, which reflect beliefs, objectives, and expectations as of the date hereof, are based on the best judgment of the management of Siebert. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, including, without limitation, the following: economic, social and political conditions, global economic downturns resulting from extraordinary events; securities industry risks; interest rate risks; liquidity risks; credit risk with clients and counterparties; risk of liability for errors in clearing functions; systemic risk; systems failures, delays and capacity constraints; network security risks; competition; reliance on external service providers; new laws and regulations affecting Siebert's business; net capital requirements; extensive regulation, regulatory uncertainties and legal matters; failure to maintain relationships with employees, customers, business partners or governmental entities; the inability to achieve synergies or to implement integration plans; and other consequences associated with risks and uncertainties detailed in Part I, Item 1A - Risk Factors of Siebert's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Siebert's filings with the SEC.

Siebert cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and new factors may emerge, or changes to the foregoing factors may occur that could impact its business. Siebert undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by the federal securities laws.

Media Contact:

Deborah Kostroun, Zito Partners

...

+1 (201) 403-8185

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at